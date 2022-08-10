What's New at Addison Oktoberfest
Addison Oktoberfest, America's Most Authentic Oktoberfest Celebration, Celebrates Both Old and New, September 15-18, 2022ADDISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While normally, we celebrate what is returning or traditional at Addison Oktoberfest, the event organizers work every year to refresh and enhance the experience at this award-winning festival. Oktoberfest celebrations are traditionally steeped in tradition – they started in Munich in 1810 as a wedding celebration – there have been many changes over the years. Addison’s Oktoberfest, which is timed to open the same weekend as the Munich Oktoberfest, has been celebrating with prosts and polkas for thirty-five years now, but has added a number of new features.
New Music: While Addison is still celebrating with polkas and every possible iteration of the Chicken Dance known to man, there are several brand-new groups.
Five-time Grammy nominees, Lynnmarie & the Nashville Polka Guys, will travel to Addison to make the accordion fun and sexy for a whole new generation, promises the artist.
The Oom-Pah Daddies prove that polka can be a young man’s game when they rock the Musikzelt .
And Chris Rybak – AKA the Accordion Cowboy – will bring a fun and festive take to contemporary polka when he plays the Kleinhalle.
Food & Beverage
And while visitors are dancing to all the new musical acts which will perform at Addison Oktoberfest’s four musical venues, they can nosh on new goodies, too! While people will still find all your favorite brats and must-haves like strudel, skillet potatoes, spaetzle and more, there are several new offerings.
Most visual of the new food locales will be the massive Hoi-Hoi’s, which can be found adjacent to the Partyhalle tent. They’ll offer a Bavarian bounty, including Schnitzel Sandwiches, Jumbo-stuffed Reuben Tater Kegs and a Smoked Jalapeño Cheddar Bratwurst on a Pretzel Bun.
The Crazy German will bring out traditional favorites including Cheese Knacker, Pork Steak on a Bun and German Warm Potato Salad.
Sweets lovers will flock to Denmore Delights, where they’re chocolate dipping EVERYTHING, including cheesecake, pumpkin pie and German crescent cookies.
Want a break from Bavaria? Velvet Taco will feature Mexi-Cali Shrimp Tacos and elotes, and I Fratelli will feature pizza by the slice. The Pop Parlour will feature frozen treats for all ages, including boozy pops for those over 21.
Of course, everyone’s FAVORITE new thing each year is the new commemorative stein. These collectible treasures sell out almost every year! A commemorative stein can be filled with one of SIX Paulaner bier types, one of the only breweries permitted to be served at the Munich Oktoberfest. This year, Addison will feature their Oktoberfest bier, of course, accompanied by a Märtzen, a Hefeweisen, a Pils and for those seeking something a little lighter, a Weizen-Radler and Grapefruit Radler. New this year, the Grapefruit Radler will be at all bier tents, and the Pils will now to on tap in the Kleinhalle.
And while revelers will still get to enjoy all your favorite Oktoberfest activities, including the stein-hoisting strength of the Masskrug and the cardio crush of Bier Barrel Rolling, there are some key updates. Addison Oktoberfest has made it easy for families, by moving all the kid activities, including free arts and crafts and the fun kid’s games with prizes (Saturday/Sunday only) to the shaded Kinderzelt, just to ensure that our smallest guests stay cool!
The always popular Marktplatz will have dozens of vendors, many of which are brand new for Addison Oktoberfest.
EVENT SPECIFICS:
What: Addison Oktoberfest
Named one of the country’s most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations by Forbes and USA Today, Addison Oktoberfest features four days of family-oriented entertainment. German entertainers in authentic costumes perform traditional Bavarian folk dances, oompah music, sing-a-longs, yodels and more. A special “Oktoberfest” Paulaner Bier is served along with several types of German sausage, schnitzel, sauerkraut, strudel, giant pretzels and more. There are interactive games, dachshund races and children’s entertainment. Visitors are encouraged to wear lederhosen or dirndls for even more fun!
When: Sept. 15-18, 2022
Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 6 p.m. – midnight
Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 noon – midnight
Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 noon – 5 p.m.
Where: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle, Addison.
Free
parking: Millennium Garage (15455 N. Dallas Parkway)
Colonnade Garage (15305 N. Dallas Parkway)
Addison Circle One Garage (15601 N. Dallas Parkway)
Addison Circle Two Garage (15725 N. Dallas Parkway)
Accessible parking is available at the DART Transit Center (4925 Arapaho Road)
Tickets:
General Admission
Thursday, Sept. 15 FREE
Friday, Sept. 16 – Saturday, Sept. 17 $10 ages 10+, Under 10 FREE
Sunday, Sept. 18 FREE
Addison Oktoberfest Paket
$40: Includes one two-day pass (Friday & Saturday), one commemorative .5L stein, two Paulaner biers and one commemorative lapel pin. Limited quantity available. A $49 value.
Addison Hotelpaket
Book an Addison Oktoberfest hotel package and enjoy special rates on quality accommodations, two single-day general admission tickets, two Paulaner biers, two commemorative lapel pins, and two commemorative .5L steins (while supplies last).
Spectrum Reach Partyhalle Deck
Purchase a reserved table inside the Partyhalle Thursday, Sept. 15-Saturday, Sept. 17. Each table includes general admission for eight (Friday/Saturday only), reserved seating from 6 p.m.-close, eight commemorative .5L steins, eight Paulaner biers, and eight commemorative lapel pins. Thursday is $200/table, Friday or Saturday is $300/table (online purchase only).
Tickets are available for purchase at www.AddisonOktoberfest.com.
Sponsors: Paulaner, 97.1 The Eagle, Lone Star 92.5, CW33
General Info: Visit www.AddisonOktoberfest.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. #AOK22
Media: For media inquiries including interviews, photos, b-roll and more, contact Sara Burgos of Sunwest Communications at 469-221-1820 or sburgos@sunwestpr.com.
