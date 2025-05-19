Dr. Kenneth Cooper Releases 20th Book, Grow Healthier as You Grow Older

The Cooper brand is the epitome of healthy living, inspiring millions to make good health a habit to live longer, healthier and more productive lives through its array of services and products. Dr. Kenneth Cooper Releases His 20th Book, Grow Healthier As You Grow Older

Icon in fitness and preventive medicine brings more than five decades of research to change lives and improve longevity

No medication or therapy can replicate the benefits of an active lifestyle. Fitness is a journey, not a destination. You must continue for the rest of your life.” — Dr. Kenneth H. Cooper

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Kenneth Cooper , MD, MPH, released his seminal work, Aerobics, in 1968, he knew he was releasing a groundbreaking approach to health and lifestyle, with a focus on preventive health versus treatment for existing health conditions. He did not, however, know he was creating an industry that has continued to skyrocket for more than five decades or that his research would change and improve health outcomes for millions worldwide.Now, at age 94, Dr. Cooper has released his 20th book. Grow Healthier as You Grow Older is a personal look at the history of the fitness revolution inspired by Dr. Cooper, a guide for preventive health and fitness to improve the quality and quantity of your life and an inspirational account of Dr. Cooper’s lifelong dedication to serving others.In the book, Dr. Cooper explains why your health is your responsibility. There are many things each of us can control, including diet, exercise, eliminating use of tobacco and eliminating or limiting alcohol consumption, which can reduce the risk of disease and improve health, longevity and quality of life.Dr. Cooper is world-renowned as a preventive medicine physician and the Father of Aerobics, and this book provides a step-by-step guide to preventive health, fitness and increasing longevity for people of all ages and fitness levels. While some people have a lengthy decline in their health prior to passing away, Dr. Cooper’s goal is to help individuals “square off the curve,” allowing them to live a long, healthy, active life until right before death.“No medication or therapy can replicate the benefits of an active lifestyle,” explains Dr. Cooper. “Fitness is a journey, not a destination. You must continue for the rest of your life.”Grow Healthier as You Grow Older creates a simple roadmap for success. Making minimal changes in your fitness level, such as going from inactive to exercising 30 minutes most days of the week, can drastically improve your health and add years to your life.An icon in the world of fitness and longevity, Dr. Cooper was recently inducted into the inaugural class of the Health & Fitness Association Hall of Fame.Anyone can implement Dr. Cooper’s 8 Healthy Steps to Get Cooperized ™ to square off the curve and live healthier longer. But Dr. Cooper stresses the importance of selecting the right exercise to improve longevity. Exercise can be used in three primary ways—for rest and relaxation, strength training and figure-contouring and cardiovascular fitness. While all three are beneficial, only cardiovascular fitness can help increase longevity and prevent disease.After coining the word aerobics while working as a surgeon in the U.S. Army, Dr. Cooper transferred to the Air Force where he helped NASA create an astronaut conditioning program. That work led him to develop the 12-minute fitness test and the Aerobics Point System, with years of proven scientific research that have become the standard in the medical and fitness communities. Dr. Cooper also helped to develop the treadmill stress test as a diagnostic tool to detect early signs of coronary heart disease.After opening the Cooper Aerobics Center in Dallas in 1970, Dr. Cooper moved his research to preventive medicine for the general population. The public private partnership between Cooper Clinic and The Cooper Institute allowed Dr. Cooper to create a world-renowned study of measured fitness. The Cooper Center Longitudinal Study (CCLS) contains more than 2.2 million person-years of observation from more than 116,000 healthy participants allowing research that informs and directs healthy living and preventive medical care. He developed FitnessGram and partnered with the National Football League (NFL) to bring this fitness program to millions of students with NFL PLAY60, groundbreaking work to prevent childhood obesity by helping children get fit. The powerful science behind this work is showcased in Grow Healthier as You Grow Older to help people in every stage of life take control of their health, fitness and longevity.But the book is more than a fitness roadmap. It celebrates Dr. Cooper’s life, accomplishments and those who helped him along his path. It tracks the creation, development and growth of an industry and lifestyle that continues to evolve.Grow Healthier as You Grow Older is published by Savio Republic and distributed by Simon & Schuster. It will be available in stores beginning Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The book will be released initially in hardcover and Kindle format. It is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.