Outrun Cancer in the Red Rocks - John Wayne Grit Series Moab Half Marathon & 10K Benefits John Wayne Cancer Foundation
John Wayne Cancer Foundation
Acclaimed Trail Race Series Returns to the Beauty of Moab September 27, 2025
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Red Cliffs Lodge and the red rock canyons of eastern Utah along the Hollywood Equestrian Trails, this event isn’t just a race—it’s an opportunity to channel the grit of John Wayne and help outrun cancer on trails once traversed in iconic Western films.
Ethan Wayne
“The John Wayne Grit Series gives us all a chance to get outside, challenge ourselves, appreciate our health and support those who are going through the difficult battle of fighting cancer, whether they be a doctor or patient. Moab is the perfect place to show your Grit!”
WHAT TO EXPECT IN MOAB
Participants of all levels—from seasoned trail runners to casual walkers—will tackle courses that wind through red rock formations, riverside trails, and sweeping desert views. The weekend includes:
- The Half Marathon and 10K Trail Run/Walk on Saturday morning
- Meet & Greets with members of the Wayne Family
- Free post-race beer & food available for purchase
JOIN THE MOVEMENT
Registration is now open, and spots are expected to fill up quickly! Participants can choose to register with a standard entry fee or opt for free registration by committing to fundraise for the cause. Every registered participant receives a John Wayne Grit Series shirt and finisher mug. Plus, all participants have the opportunity to raise funds and earn exclusive rewards from sponsors like Nathan, Hooey, YETI, Path Projects and John Wayne Stock & Supply.
PLAN YOUR ULTIMATE MOAB ADVENTURE
• Run or Walk the John Wayne Grit Series Moab, Utah Half Marathon or 10K
• Experience a destination race like no other in one of the most iconic locations for outdoor adventures
• Enjoy the rustic charm and western hospitality of Red Cliffs Lodge
• Meet members of the Wayne family
• Sample Duke Bourbon and Tequila and Wayne Family Estates wine at the post-race celebration at Red Cliffs Lodge
• Enjoy a free beer from Moab Brewery at the finish line
• Contact Moab Adventure Center and Bronco Off-Road for tips on planning your adventures
• Explore Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park
• Hike or bike the scenic red rock trails
• Take in the Colorado River’s majestic views
ARE YOU TOUGH ENOUGH?
Show your grit in the fight against cancer. Register now for the John Wayne Grit Series Moab, Utah Half Marathon & 10K at www.johnwayne.org. Sign up as an individual or form a corporate team or friends & family team. Use code GRIT15 for 15% off registration.
ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE GRIT SERIES
Show your grit in the fight against cancer by running through iconic John Wayne movie locations and rugged Western landscapes. The John Wayne Grit Series events benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, so every step you take advances the fight against cancer through pioneering research and programs. For more information, visit www.johnwayne.org.
