LSV Communications Releases Web-Content Copywriting Best Practices

Web content must be simple.

Content style reinforces viewing habit of scanning not reading

HOUSTON , TX , US, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSV Communications announces today the release of web-content copywriting best practices based on global website visitors’ viewing habit of scanning not reading a screen. The writing style builds on the agency’s overall content principles refined during more than 25 years of marketing experience.

Even though corporations spend significant time and money on business-to-business [B2B] web-content copywriting, a considerable percentage of these wordy pages are not aligned with best practices. Website visitors don’t read word for word.

Why? According to the American Optometric Association, “Viewing a…digital screen is different [from] reading a printed page. Often the letters…are not as precise or sharply defined, the…contrast of the letters to the background is reduced, and the presence of glare and reflections on the screen may make viewing difficult.” The association states “computer vision syndrome” also known as “digital eye strain” results from prolonged screen-viewing time.

What do we do to prevent possible digital eye strain? We scan the screen looking for keywords and answers and, for this reason, marketers have an obligation to write and design content that is easy to review. The LSV Communications’ web-content copywriting standard is an agency signature style that calls for short sentences and paragraphs in the active instead of the passive tense. The active tense, with the subject first, the verb second, and the object last, ensures shorter, conversational sentences.

These energetic sentences of 20 to 25 words each, which can include pronouns, create easy-to-scan paragraphs of about 60 to 75 words with one thought per paragraph, known as chunking of information. Each paragraph should have a value proposition, another agency best practice, to stimulate target audience emotion that increases content engagement.

LSV Communications recommends web page layout that further contributes to scanning with font size variation, use of bold font, and video and, or photos. Remember, site visitors are looking for answers; anything and everything that copywriters and graphic designers can do to make the task easier are vital.

The web content criteria should be established in a web writing style guide before copywriting begins. LSV Communications—which develops style guides for clients based on the writing, editing of 1,200 web pages and web redesign engagements—works with B2B marketing teams to produce these best practices.

LSV Communications, founded in 2016, is a B2B digital marketing agency structured on the principle of value proposition messaging to differentiate a company from competitors. The agency’s TargetMarketFIRST™ 21st-century business model creates this messaging with a signature content style of short sentences and paragraphs, energetic web content, and imaginative video production to enhance content engagement.

