Read more about The September monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is September 7, 2022
August 9, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
OPEN MEETING
Pursuant to the terms of O.C.G.A. § 50-14-1, notice is hereby given to the public that the monthly meeting of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Board’s Fifth Floor Hearing Room at 2 Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive, Atlanta, Georgia 30334.
Please note that offender cases are not discussed or considered during monthly Board meetings.
______________________________
La’Quandra L. Smith, Esq.
Director of Legal Services
Executive Secretary to the Board