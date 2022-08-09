Natureul Launches Line of Tasty Tigernut Treats That Thrill
Natureul's iconic organic offerings kick-start America's hot tigernut trend, satiating dishes, sides, and snacks.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's savory, will give you a happier heart, stronger libido, and is one of civilization's most renowned superfoods?
Meet Tigernuts. The next big, healthy food trend.
Native to parts of Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, Tigernut is a name that manifests regality, storied history, and top-of-the-line nutrition. Tasty morsels that are naturally gluten-free, Vegan, non-GMO, preservative-free, allergy-friendly, and surprisingly nut free!
Natureul, a buzzy business located in Grapevine, Texas, has launched an iconic line of wholesome plant-based snacking favorites like granola and kasha powder and spreads that are fortified with natural, 100% organic ingredients. The company has thrilled trendsetters with its range of Black Truffle sauces never seen or tasted before.
With shipping to 48 states, Natureul's selection of well-crafted, nutritious provisions is 100% natural vegan whole foods that are handcrafted in small batches and are now available online.
Tigernuts have experienced a surge in Western popularity as both a flavorful and nutritious snack and ingredient. Packed with antioxidants, fiber, and healthy fats, Tigernuts are a great source of fiber and can aid digestion; they also have specific vitamins that are conducive to healthy living. They contain a chewy texture that's mildly sweet, nutty flavor, which lends a remarkable element to tried-and-true snacks like granola, nut spreads, and kasha powders.
Despite the tricky name, tigernuts contain no actual nuts! They are a member of the tuber family, making them a great alternative to those with dietary restrictions or common food allergies. Tigernut products can be used as an ingredient substitute for many recipes and can easily be incorporated into many of your favorite snacks and desserts. Satiate your sweet tooth with an organic, no-sugar-added delight from the Natureul line of tigernut treats.
One of the very first plants to be intentionally and meaningfully cultivated by humans for consumption, Natureul's organic tigernuts reap the benefits of great flavor and well-being with these incredible offerings:
TRUFFLES Natureul black truffles are hand-harvested by truffle hunters with specially trained hunting dogs in beautiful Slovenia before being combined with carefully selected high-quality ingredients to bring you an exquisite experience in a jar. Natureul black truffle sauces are free from preservatives and tasty. These rich, delicious sauces highlight the nutty, earthy flavors for which the black truffle is world-famous. Classics come alive with the addition of antioxidant-rich tigernuts and illustrious black truffles.
TRUFFLE SAUCE Available in Original and Chili flavors, the vegan black truffle sauce is the perfect addition to your pantry. Keep a jar on hand to add savory flair to main dishes, sides, and snacks.
GRANOLA Craving a delicious way to start your morning or a natural vegan snack to sustain you through the afternoon? Natureul has you covered with tigernut granola. Chewy organic tigernuts are coated in delectable natural vegan ingredients to create crunchy clusters that are great for sprinkling over breakfasts and desserts or eaten by the handful on the go. A reinvented classic with a hearty twist includes the addition of tasty, nutritious tigernuts while removing fillers, preservatives, and common food allergens. Combined with blends of organic spices and fruits to nourish you throughout the day. Tigernut Granola from Natureul is entirely vegan, organic & delicious!
Natureul vegan flavors are innately sweet and make snacking highly customizable. Choose from an array of nature-inspired flavors made from organic ingredients, or try them all:
• Choco & Banana granola is perfect for chocolate lovers looking to satisfy their appetites.
• Banana & Vanilla is an effortlessly dreamy combination, perfect for every occasion.
• Strawberry & Coconut evokes feelings of an island paradise - think sweet drinks on the beach!
• Orange & Cardamom brings the exotic flavors of the Middle East to the palm of your hand (or the dip of your spoon).
POWDER Must-have tigernut powder is made from ground tigernuts and a handful of high-quality organic ingredients. Tigernut powder is superior to other common alternatives because of its inherent nutritious properties.
SPREADS There are thousands of popular nut and seed spreads available today – but tigernut is about to surpass them all. Why? Because it's not a nut or a seed! Tigernuts are chewy edible tubers are packed with antioxidants and fiber, and Natureul has cultivated them into a high-quality spread unlike any other.
CLASSIC Enjoy the pure flavor of the tigernut in a creamy spread. You can expect a taste similar to almond or an earthy, nutty, and sweet peanut. Remix your old favorites with this updated classic and fall in love with them again – pair them with bananas, oats, apples, or granola for powerful nostalgia.
AROMATIC CAROB Chocolate lovers rejoice! Indulge in the rich, sweet, earthy flavors of carob and tigernut combined. Enjoy subtle notes of toasted cocoa with hints of deep earthiness in this divine pairing. Tigernut and carob is a match made in heaven.
Natureul represents natural, handmade, delicious products. The ingredients used in products do not contain additives, allergens (milk, eggs, peanuts, soybeans, and others), no gluten, lactose, or preservatives, are non-GMO, and high quality, natural, vegan, and carefully selected. The entire process takes place from the composition and development of the recipe, the production itself, dehydration, packaging, and final delivery to customers. Natureul's products are manufactured in Slovenia, EU, according to the highest standards. Production is small and boutique. For more information, visit https://www.natureul.com
