SelectHub Announces Hiring of Michael Hilla as VP, Sales/BD and Marcus Flemming’s Promotion to VP, Marketing

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Software selection company, SelectHub announced the growth of its executive team with the addition of Michael Hilla, an experienced sales leader with a strong track record of developing and leading high-performing global sales and customer success teams.

Michael is joining SelectHub as Vice President of Sales and Business Development, where he will be managing the analyst services and platform sales team, as well as the business development and vendor relations teams. Helping map SelectHub’s value to various platform users’ evaluation and buying journeys as well as aligning technology vendors’ sales cycles and marketing focus to different SelectHub offerings, Michael’s team will ultimately focus on onboarding and enabling software buyers and vendors to meet seamlessly, qualify, and transact with one another.

Most recently, Michael was the Regional Director for Public Sector and SLED (State, Local and Higher Education) markets at Info-Tech Research Group. Before that, Michael held sales or executive management roles at Gartner and DemandBase, among other organizations, where he demonstrated an ability to build and launch local and global go-to-market initiatives.

"We are glad to have Michael Hilla join our leadership team to accelerate our year-over-year double digit percentage revenue growth. Michael’s prowess and deep experience in the analyst services, consulting, and SaaS space perfectly complements our vision and strategy for the coming years," said Venkat Devraj, SelectHub CEO.

"I’m excited to be working with such a talented team of managers and practitioners at SelectHub and our clients as we look to improve the way our customers evaluate and acquire game-changing technologies for their organizations," said Michael. "Technology spend is huge with over $3 trillion+ worldwide in annual transactions. More than ever, companies of all sizes need access to a prescriptive platform, coupled with analyst-driven recommendations, to be able to make mission-critical software selection decisions. SelectHub can deliver on all of those fronts.”

SelectHub also announced the promotion of Marcus Flemming to Vice President of Marketing. Marcus is an experienced digital marketing leader with an affinity for search engine optimization, content marketing, user acquisition, and online growth.

Before this, Marcus spent almost four years at SelectHub as Director of SEO, where he spear-headed SelectHub’s organic search strategy with a team of talented content marketers. In his new role, Marcus will manage the end-to-end organic user traffic acquisition, retention and growth of repeat visitors to the SelectHub platform and website.

Before SelectHub, Marcus worked in the Silicon Valley and Southern California startup communities, executing high-performance user acquisition campaigns to drive exponential traffic and revenue growth across dozens of web destinations. Co-founder of multiple startups, including Savings.com (a popular deals site acquired by Cox Media Group), he also founded INReview, a subscription-based community forum that achieved 45 million visits in its first year, and leveraged SEO and partnerships with major movie studios to launch a top 3 film website, as ranked by PC Computing Magazine and ZDNet.

"We are excited to promote Marcus Flemming to Vice President of Marketing. Marcus has had a significant impact over the past few years to SelectHub’s organic growth. His propensity to evaluate the ever-changing online media landscape across hundreds of enterprise software categories and enabling SelectHub to expand its visibility and relevance to software buyers is commendable," said Venkat.

"Given all the parts necessary to move the needle in a competitive environment, transitioning into this new role is an exciting opportunity that opens the door to new challenges and growth. We're making rapid progress, and there is so much more I'm looking forward to us achieving as a business and as a team," said Marcus. "Expanding our reach and bridging the gap between software buyers and vendors who meet their unique needs is a pivotal goal for us as a company through 2022 and into 2023. Fortunately, SelectHub has attracted and retained the caliber of talent necessary to meet those expectations.”

About SelectHub

SelectHub offers a software selection management platform, along with contextualized research data, methodology and expertise that makes selecting software streamlined, agile, collaborative, and free of bias. SelectHub supports everything from initial research to final vendor selection and price negotiation. Driven by data from detailed research and analysis, then validated from thousands of real-world selection projects, SelectHub shortcuts the selection process, ensuring more informed, accurate purchase decisions. To learn more, please visit https://www.selecthub.com.