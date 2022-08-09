biospatial focuses on growth with the hiring of Craig Smith as Chief Revenue Officer
DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig Smith, a healthcare industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience helping companies optimize their growth, will join biospatial as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. As CRO, Craig will help lead biospatial into a new phase of customer development and outreach.
“We are excited to welcome Craig to the team. Craig has invaluable experience not only in his position as Chief Revenue Officer but also in the healthcare industry,” said Jon Woodworth, CEO. “He’s worked with the exact kinds of clients that we are interested in working with, and we’re looking forward to leveraging his experience to help connect biospatial with leading healthcare organizations looking to improve their own strategic planning.”
Prior to joining biospatial, Craig held the position of Consulting Director, Enterprise Solutions & Analytics at Huron, a global professional services firm. In this role, Craig was responsible for growth initiatives at hospitals and health systems wishing to address evolving consumer needs, improve care outcomes, and strengthen financial performance. Craig has also held the positions of Executive Partner at The Advisory Board Company, a leading healthcare consultancy and advocacy firm, as well as Chief Revenue Officer for Aegis Health Group, which provided tailored revenue-enhancement solutions for healthcare providers.
“The unique insights that can be gleaned through the biospatial platform will be a game-changer for many healthcare organizations,” commented Craig. “I’m eager to start working with the biospatial team to start getting those insights in the hands of organizations who may not yet know this kind of data exists and are therefore unfamiliar with its strategic importance. What the biospatial team has built will not only improve patient outcomes, it will also guide decisions that can fundamentally impact care delivery in the markets their clients serve.
About biospatial
Headquartered in Durham, NC, biospatial is a leading healthcare analytics business whose expansive data network provides biospatial customers with near real-time access to electronic patient care reports (ePCR) from thousands of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers in over 40 US states. biospatial collects and curates over 100,000 new ePCRs (electronic medical records for EMS transports) daily. Combined with additional healthcare data sources and using proprietary artificial intelligence, biospatial supports customers across multiple industries to enhance awareness, inform decisions, and improve outcomes. For more information about biospatial’s capabilities, please visit the company’s website at www.biospatial.io, email us at contact@biospatial.io or follow biospatial on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biospatial or Twitter @biospatial1
