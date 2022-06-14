biospatial enhances operations with the appointment of Josh Walters as Chief Operating Officer
This decision was easy because Josh has always demonstrated commitment to the business, the capacity to lead and inspire, and the ability to foster a culture of hard work and camaraderie.”DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- biospatial is pleased to announce the promotion of our VP of Product, Josh Walters, to Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Josh will continue to lead product development, testing, and customer technical support, while also supporting team members across the organization. Josh’s appointment to COO is spurred by biospatial’s recent customer base growth as well as the growth of our platform’s data network and capabilities.
— Jonathan Woodworth, CEO
“Every member of the biospatial team would agree that there is no better fit for our Chief of Operations than Josh,” said Jon Woodworth, CEO. “This decision was easy because Josh has always demonstrated commitment to the business, the capacity to lead and inspire, and the ability to foster a culture of hard work and camaraderie. We are honored to have Josh serve as an officer of the company and look forward to continuing our work together to meet biospatial’s business objectives.”
Prior to his role at biospatial, Josh was the Director of SIG Products and Government Programs at BAE Systems. In this role, he was responsible for business operations, logistics, strategy, hiring, and financials, as well as the execution of several large government and commercial contracts. In Josh’s over four years at biospatial, he has worked closely with customers to define and realize new capabilities in the ever-evolving biospatial platform.
“The biospatial team is committed to helping our customers understand and leverage prehospital data to improve patient outcomes and business operations,” commented Josh. “Being able to help patients while working with such a talented and dedicated team is truly a unique opportunity, and I’m grateful for the chance to have a larger role in that process.”
About biospatial
Headquartered in Durham, NC, biospatial is a leading healthcare analytics business whose expansive data network provides biospatial customers with near real-time access to electronic patient care reports (ePCR) from thousands of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) providers in over 40 US states. biospatial collects and curates over 100,000 new ePCRs (electronic medical records for EMS transports) daily. Combined with additional healthcare data sources and using proprietary artificial intelligence, biospatial supports customers across multiple industries to enhance awareness, inform decisions, and improve outcomes. For more information about biospatial’s capabilities, please visit the company’s website at www.biospatial.io, email us at contact@biospatial.io or follow biospatial on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biospatial or Twitter @biospatial1
Jonathan Woodworth
biospatial
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn