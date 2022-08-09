ZenDev Announces Its’ CEO Earns Masters Professional Director

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZenDev, a leading strategic consulting company, today announced that their CEO, Dan Konzen has successfully completed requirements for, and has earned the credential “Masters Professional Director” with the American College of Corporate Directors / Corporate Board Member.

Dan has been the key to ZenDev’s success, and we are thrilled to have him earn this important designation, which will be a tremendous asset to ZenDev with board development clients. “ZenDev plans on continued growth in this area and Dan will be an important asset to help ZenDev reach its goals,” said Tabitha Thornhill, COO.

The strong educational and experiential focus on board effectiveness, governance, compliance & ethics, cybersecurity, director roles & responsibilities, human capital / diversity, ESG, risk management, shareholder engagement, and strategy & risk oversight make this a fantastic credential for one of our officers, especially our CEO, to bring to our course offerings as well as our clients, says, Michael Zlotkowsky, Creative Director of ZenDev.

Since 2008, the American College of Corporate Directors credentials have represented the “gold standard” in corporate director education, and those executives who earn them are highly valued in the board community. To earn American College of Corporate Directors Professional Director status, a member must accumulate a set number of credits earned by attendance at certain ACCD and Corporate Board Member programs and events. The Masters Professional Director designation is the 4th of 5 levels of board credentialling and in addition to have earned the level of Advanced Professional Director the individual must a minimum of 2 years public company board experience, attend a bi-annual Boardroom Summit or ACCD Directors Forum, and annually complete an additional 10 credits of board education to earn and maintain certification.

About Chief Executive Group
Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives, and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society.

About ZenDev
ZenDev makes its clients feel like superheroes, assisting them from their aha moment to their exit strategy and everything in between, including strategic coaching, business valuations, risk management, and creative design. ZenDev brings extensive knowledge and professionalism to every client in a practical and comprehensible way that is easy to understand and adopt. The company’s mission is to “To deliver organizational enlightenment through strategic coaching and consulting, risk management, and bringing creative ideas to life for our clients."

For more information about ZenDev or its subsidiary ZenDev Insurance, visit its website at www.ZenDevco.com | www.ZenDevInsurance.com


About

ZenDev’s Mission is to Improve People and Their Businesses. We love helping people do remarkable things, whether developing themselves, launching a new venture, or making an existing company even better. Specializing in making its clients feel like superheroes. ZenDev provides a diverse range of services, and following the golden rule, goes above and beyond your expectations delivering can do service with a smile and making you and your business faster than a speeding bullet and able to leap buildings in a single bound. Our firm has three pillars of strength to assist in Strategic Business Development, Consulting, and Coaching; Board Development; Risk Management, Insurance, Compliance, and Business Valuations; as well as Creative Design and Brand Development to bring your creative ideas to life. Whether you’re a small, mid-size business, or a non-profit organization, we are here to assist you from aha moment to your exit and everything in between. We help you protect what you have and thrive in the world today. We bring experience and professionalism to every client and customize our support to your individual needs enabling you to work smarter and get things done.

