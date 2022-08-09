ZenDev Announces Its’ CEO Earns Masters Professional Director

About

ZenDev’s Mission is to Improve People and Their Businesses. We love helping people do remarkable things, whether developing themselves, launching a new venture, or making an existing company even better. Specializing in making its clients feel like superheroes. ZenDev provides a diverse range of services, and following the golden rule, goes above and beyond your expectations delivering can do service with a smile and making you and your business faster than a speeding bullet and able to leap buildings in a single bound. Our firm has three pillars of strength to assist in Strategic Business Development, Consulting, and Coaching; Board Development; Risk Management, Insurance, Compliance, and Business Valuations; as well as Creative Design and Brand Development to bring your creative ideas to life. Whether you’re a small, mid-size business, or a non-profit organization, we are here to assist you from aha moment to your exit and everything in between. We help you protect what you have and thrive in the world today. We bring experience and professionalism to every client and customize our support to your individual needs enabling you to work smarter and get things done.

