EisnerAmper Hosts 7th Annual Alternative Investment Summit

EisnerAmper’s 7th Annual Alternative Investment Summit will be held virtually on Wednesday, September 21; and the exclusive in-person event will be held on Thursday, September 22, at the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan. This year’s theme is Raising the Curtain: The Next Act for Alternative Investments.

The Summit features leading investors and fund managers doing a deep dive on the hedge fund, private equity, venture capital and alternative investment markets. The Summit will feature insightful speakers offering their perspectives on the next act for alternative investments. We will have two days of thought-provoking discussions that will cover the global economic landscape, inflation, investment strategies, talent, retention, current trends and opportunities.

This year’s Summit will kick off with an opening act presented by noted futurist Erica Orange, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Future Hunters and one of the world’s 50 Top Female Futurists according to Forbes. She will discuss emerging social, technological, economic, demographic and environmental trends as they relate to the alternative investment industry.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Kevin McCollum, one of Broadway’s most prolific and successful producers, with an award-winning career spanning 25 years in the theatre industry. Kevin has received the Tony Award for Best Musical for In the Heights (2008); Avenue Q (2004); and Rent (1996), which also won the Pulitzer Prize. He is currently producing SIX, the global musical phenomenon, on Broadway, and the highly anticipated new musicals, The Devil Wears Prada and The Notebook. McCollum’s fireside chat, being interviewed by Charles Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Eisner Advisory Group LLC, will cover life lessons for success and creating opportunities with businesses, investors and talent.

EisnerAmper’s invitation-only, exclusive Summit is designed for GPs, LPs, CFOs, CIOs, CAOs, controllers, portfolio managers and operations specialists from alternative investment management firms including private equity funds, hedge funds, venture capital funds, family offices, real estate funds, funds of funds, pensions, endowments and foundations, institutional investors, and other financial service executives and key personnel within the alternative investment industry.

“The alternative investment industry finds itself in the limelight as investors continue to deploy massive amounts of capital to traditional and emerging asset classes. However, the macro-economic curtain is rising on record inflation and interest rates, which have caused a bear market.” said Peter Cogan, EisnerAmper Managing Partner, Financial Services Industry. “Where are investors looking for future performance? What is your strategy for attracting and retaining talent? How are funds and investors preparing for the next act in alternative investments? No matter the hurdle, the show must go on.”

