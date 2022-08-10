Seas the Day Charters Awarded Water Sports Concession at Point Pleasant Resort on St. Thomas in U.S. Virgin Islands
Sailing and power boat charters, stand up paddleboards, kayaks, snorkeling equipment and dinghy among offerings for valued guests
Point Pleasant Resort, St. Thomas is a hidden gem offering easy access to surrounding islands; the water sports and charter boat service will be a great option for our residents and island visitors.”ST THOMAS, US VIRGIN ISLANDS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seas the Day Charters USVI, an operating company of Amphitrite Digital, has been awarded the water sports concession at Point Pleasant Resort on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
— Hope Stawski- President
Targeting a November 1st opening, Seas the Day Charters will offer both private and shared sailing charters, power boat charters and watersports rentals; including stand up paddleboards, kayaks, snorkeling equipment, dinghy rentals and other various water toys from its ‘Mermaid’s Den” concession in the pool area of Point Pleasant Resort. In addition, Seas the Day Charters USVI will be installing a 67-foot dock from Point Pleasant Resorts waterside restaurant into Water Bay, allowing easy access to Seas the Day USVI sailing and power boat charters.
“Point Pleasant Resort on Water Bay in St. Thomas is a hidden gem. By offering easy access to St. Thomas, St. John and Lovango Cay, the water sports concession and charter boat service at Point Pleasant will be of tremendous convenience and value to guests and owners of the resort," said Hope Stawski, President of Seas the Day Charters USVI.
Point Pleasant Resort on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, has extraordinary views, a fantastic location and friendly service, along with three pools and two restaurants, creating an unforgettable vacation experience. Located on a 15-acre hillside preserve, the resort overlooks beautiful Water Bay, the Caribbean Sea and the British and U.S. Virgin Islands.
Seas the Day Charters USVI is a full-service charter company based in St. Thomas USVI that works tirelessly to ensure guests enjoy their time while in the Virgin Islands. From private day sails to fast and fun trips to the coves and beaches throughout the Virgin Islands, Seas the Day Charters ensures guests have “the best day of your vacation”.
“We have seen both the growth and stellar reputation of Seas the Day Charters here in the Virgin Islands. We believe the partnership between both of our organizations will enhance the enjoyment for both villa owners and hotel guests of the resort,” said Larry Stokes, the General Manager of Point Pleasant Resort.
Seas the Day Charters offers well-maintained contemporary model charter boats for private day sails or power boat rentals. They have 12 company owned yachts, sailing catamarans and power boats to choose from. All private day charters include ice, water, soda and beer and all sailing catamarans include the signature Seas the Day Rum Punch.
All captains are all highly certified with the vessels they sail and motor, and first mates have years aboard luxury sailing vessels taking care of guests’ and the well-being of the boat.
“Our ‘On Island’ team will make sure that every detail is attended to and works to exceed your expectations,” Stawski added. “Whether you need transportation to and from our boats, a special bottle of champagne or even a calypso band playing when you arrive to the marina, we can make it happen for you to create a memory that will last a lifetime.”
Seas the Day Charters is the number one outdoor activity as rated by TripAdvisor and was selected for the 2021 Travelers Choice Award. Seas the Day Charters was also recently selected by the readers of the Virgin Islands Daily News as the Best Day Sail company in St. Thomas.
For more information about Amphitrite Digital, its tours and activities, visit www.AmphitriteDigital.com.
About Amphitrite Digital
Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities including Seas the Day Charters USVI, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago and Magens Hideaway, Amphitrite Digital is already one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in Chicago and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite companies are consistently ranked as the leading tour activity operator in the markets they serve.
