All American Entertainment Wins Pair of Workplace Excellence Awards

All American Entertainment (AAE) Speakers Bureau is a leading talent booking agency celebrating their 20th anniversary in 2022.

Company Honored as Business North Carolina 2022 Best Employer and Triangle Business Journal’s 2022 Best Places to Work

Our employees are what this business is all about” — Greg Friedlander, Founder and CEO, AAE

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- All American Entertainment has been named to Business North Carolina magazine’s 2022 Best Employers list, which celebrates top workplaces throughout the state. AAE earned a place in the medium-sized company division for receiving top-ratings in organization health, engagement, leadership, work-life balance, training, pay, benefits, and corporate social responsibility.“We take great satisfaction from identifying and celebrating workplace excellence and giving businesses the tools to analyze and improve workplace satisfaction,” said Johnny Levy, president of DataJoe, the market research firm that partnered with Business North Carolina to conduct this year’s survey.Additionally, All American Entertainment has been named to the Triangle Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in 2022 list. Annually, the Triangle Business Journal recognizes the top 50 employers in the region through anonymous, employee-submitted surveys that evaluate workplace culture, benefits offerings, leadership, and more. The company received this honor previously in 2018, 2019, and 2020.“Employees are the lifeblood of any company,” TBJ Publisher and Market President Jason Christie said. “These 50 companies have demonstrated the belief that happy employees produce successful and thriving businesses." Our employees are what this business is all about,” said Greg Friedlander, founder & CEO, All American Entertainment. “The team here has always focused on retaining and developing our team, and we will continue to provide exceptional benefits, opportunities to support our community, and a fun work environment. Thank you, Triangle Business Journal, for giving us this honor again in 2022.”Earlier this year, All American Entertainment was also named to Inc. magazine’s 2022 Best Workplaces list. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.An industry-leading speakers bureau and talent booking agency, All American Entertainment has booked speakers and talent for corporate and university event organizers over the past two decades. In recent years, the company has booked celebrities, thought-leaders, and industry experts, including Lewis Hamilton, Simone Biles, Bob Woodward, Diane Guerrero, Michael Phelps, Daymond John, Trevor Noah, Ken Jeong, and Mindy Kaling.About All American EntertainmentAll American Entertainment (AAE) is a full-service speakers bureau and talent booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $250M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer. In 2022, AAE proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary.For more information about All American Entertainment, please visit allamericanspeakers.com or call 1-800-698-2536.

