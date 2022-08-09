Philadelphia’s HI SHINE Cleaning Services Attains Re-Certification by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
HI SHINE Cleaning Services is a Philadelphia-based, woman-owned business specializing in providing high-quality commercial cleaning and management services.
Eriselda Brozzetti is the Founder and President of HI SHINE Cleaning Services, a Philadelphia-based, woman-owned business specializing in providing high-quality commercial cleaning and management services,
“Our certification further demonstrates our belief that the power of women continues to evolve in the business world and our community,” said Eriselda Brozzetti, founder and President of HI SHINE. “We are extremely dedicated to helping women reach their goals and aspirations while helping our clients achieve their diversity program goals and commitments.”
Brozzetti, a Philadelphia resident since 2001 and a graduate of Penn State as well as the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, started HI SHINE in 2006 during her first year of law school. Beginning with residential/house cleaning, her company expanded into the commercial cleaning business quickly, and continues to serve commercial clients.
Originally born and raised in Albania, Brozzetti comes from a culture that values honesty and hard work, values which she has carried into her business. With her dedicated team, they have established HI SHINE as a leader in the full service office cleaning, janitorial service and commercial cleaning space, serving the greater Philadelphia area. The company’s clients include private and public companies, universities, and government contracts.
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Enterprise Center - East is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
HI SHINE’s business grew considerably over the past two years, as the company and its workforce of 35 team members stayed current with the evolving health guidance, sharing recommendations with their clients to help them keep their staff as well as visitors safe. Last year, the company was named one of the 100 fastest growing privately held companies in Philadelphia in the 31st annual Philadelphia 100 selected by the Entrepreneurs Forum of Greater Philadelphia. The company ranked #33 out of 100 in the 2021 awards.
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.
About HI SHINE Cleaning Services:
HI SHINE Cleaning Services is a professional cleaning company that will make your office shine with their personal attention, dedicated teams, and management services that ensure a safe, clean, and welcoming environment. The company stays current with corona-virus health guidance and recommendations to keep your staff and visitors safe. HI SHINE is a certified women-owned business, fully licensed and insured, and services the Greater Philadelphia area. Additional information is available at https://www.hishine-cleaningservice.com.
