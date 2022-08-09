Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,171 in the last 365 days.

Philadelphia’s HI SHINE Cleaning Services Attains Re-Certification by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

HI SHINE Cleaning Services is a Philadelphia-based, woman-owned business specializing in providing high-quality commercial cleaning and management services.

Eriselda Brozzetti is the Founder and President of HI SHINE Cleaning Services, a Philadelphia-based, woman-owned business specializing in providing high-quality commercial cleaning and management services,

HI SHINE Cleaning Services, a Philadelphia-based business specializing in providing high-quality commercial cleaning and management services is nationally certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise Center.

We are extremely dedicated to helping women reach their goals and aspirations while helping our clients achieve their diversity program goals and commitments.”
— Eriselda Brozzetti, Founder & President of HI SHINE Cleaning Services
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HI SHINE Cleaning Services, a Philadelphia-based business specializing in providing high-quality commercial cleaning and management services, today announced the company’s national re-certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise Center - East, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

“Our certification further demonstrates our belief that the power of women continues to evolve in the business world and our community,” said Eriselda Brozzetti, founder and President of HI SHINE. “We are extremely dedicated to helping women reach their goals and aspirations while helping our clients achieve their diversity program goals and commitments.”

Brozzetti, a Philadelphia resident since 2001 and a graduate of Penn State as well as the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, started HI SHINE in 2006 during her first year of law school. Beginning with residential/house cleaning, her company expanded into the commercial cleaning business quickly, and continues to serve commercial clients.

Originally born and raised in Albania, Brozzetti comes from a culture that values honesty and hard work, values which she has carried into her business. With her dedicated team, they have established HI SHINE as a leader in the full service office cleaning, janitorial service and commercial cleaning space, serving the greater Philadelphia area. The company’s clients include private and public companies, universities, and government contracts.

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Enterprise Center - East is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

HI SHINE’s business grew considerably over the past two years, as the company and its workforce of 35 team members stayed current with the evolving health guidance, sharing recommendations with their clients to help them keep their staff as well as visitors safe. Last year, the company was named one of the 100 fastest growing privately held companies in Philadelphia in the 31st annual Philadelphia 100 selected by the Entrepreneurs Forum of Greater Philadelphia. The company ranked #33 out of 100 in the 2021 awards.

About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

About HI SHINE Cleaning Services:
HI SHINE Cleaning Services is a professional cleaning company that will make your office shine with their personal attention, dedicated teams, and management services that ensure a safe, clean, and welcoming environment. The company stays current with corona-virus health guidance and recommendations to keep your staff and visitors safe. HI SHINE is a certified women-owned business, fully licensed and insured, and services the Greater Philadelphia area. Additional information is available at https://www.hishine-cleaningservice.com.

Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+1 215-266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Philadelphia’s HI SHINE Cleaning Services Attains Re-Certification by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.