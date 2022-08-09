Legacy Roofing Moves Up Nine Spots On Roofing Contractor Magazine Top 100 Ranking
Company rises to #61 as it marks ten-year anniversary
We have continually strived to provide customers with the best quality service from our team of experienced professionals and have led the industry in the use of technology and innovation.”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Roofing Services, one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, has continued to climb Roofing Contractor magazine’s annual Top 100 Roofing Contractors ranking. The company placed #61 in the just-released 2022 rankings, up from #70 in 2021. The company also reports a 10% increase in revenue and a 16% increase in number of employees.
Legacy Roofing recently marked its ten-year anniversary. The company was founded in 2012 as a father and son business. By the end of 2012, the company had approximately 20 employees, two trucks and $3 million in annual revenue. Today the company has more than 175 employees and a fleet of 60 trucks with 2022 revenue expected to exceed $30 million. The company reports 75% of its current business comes from the commercial sector, with 25% from residential work.
Roofing Contractor has placed Legacy Roofing in its Top 100 ranking for the past seven years in a row. The company has also regularly received manufacturer awards, including recognition for superior workmanship and service from Carlisle, Versico, Firestone, GAF and Owens Corning.
“We have continually strived to provide customers with the best quality service from our team of experienced professionals,” said Brian Kruse, CEO of Legacy Roofing Services. “During the past several years, we have led the industry in the use of technology and innovation to set the bar for roofing maintenance, repair and replacement.”
Roofing Contractor is the premier magazine for roofing contractors. Each month relevant information covering the latest trends in the roofing industry, safety, business and legal concerns are addressed. The magazine’s editorial reaches a national audience and covers all aspects of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional roofing. Roofing Contractor is published by BNP Media, North America’s largest privately owned B2B media company providing superior content and events across a diverse group of industries.
Legacy Roofing Services is one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, managing more than 6 million square feet of roofing every year. The company provides a wide array of installation, repair and maintenance services using the latest technologies, including infrared scanning, a fleet of UAS drones and a proprietary online project management portal. Legacy Roofing has been ranked as a “Top 100 Roofing Contractor” by Roofing Contractor magazine for the past seven years and has been certified, licensed and recognized by every major roofing system manufacturer. The company was founded in 2012 and primarily operates in the Midwestern United States. More information is available at LegacyRoofing.com and on social media (Twitter: @LegacyRfg; IG: @LegacyRoofSvc; Facebook: @LegacyRoofingServices).
