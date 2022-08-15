Submit Release
DeviceTotal Unveils Universal Device Security Repository and Auto Prevention Platform against Connected Devices Attacks

These Industry First innovative solutions auto-prevent attacks against connected devices and mission-critical systems and provides a universal data repository

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeviceTotal, the leading security platform that identifies security threats, automatically highlights the risk, and enables device risk review during the procurement process, recently unveiled their industry-first universal device security repository, the only crowdsourced repository in the market today that holds security posture and risk information for all devices and their impact on different networks, industries, and workflows. Additionally, the company has launched the first ever auto-prevention platform for connected devices, where the solution creates analytics and tools to identify and auto-prevent connected devices’ risks proactively.

“Currently, manufacturers lack a standard way to publish vulnerability data about their devices. The lack of alignment between different manufacturers leaves security teams struggling to identify the accurate security posture for each device in their organization” said Dr. Carmit Yadin, CEO and Founder at DeviceTotal. “The uniqueness of our solutions is our universal repository, a huge structured database that includes all the devices available in the market along with the vendor model and versions with all their security data attached for each. This enables us to identify the accurate security posture of each device that exists in the customer network” she added.

DeviceTotal is also the first company offering an auto-prevention platform protecting against attacks on devices. With their unique and exclusive database storing vulnerability information, Device Total’s solution enables security teams to reduce risk and exploitability by providing security recommendations to remediate weaknesses. As most security vendors within the same space only are able to notify the customers of a breach, DeviceTotal’s auto-prevention platform is the only solution that will proactively prevent attacks or breaches once the vulnerability is identified.

DeviceTotal provides in-depth risk analysis at three levels -device, site, and organization. Alongside the device risk landscape, the solution provides security recommendations contextualized to business requirements and provides an additional layer of cyber security.


About DeviceTotal:
DeviceTotal was founded by a team of experienced cyber intrusion professionals. Their combined expertise in preemptive monitoring and post-attack eradication evolved into a unique attack surface management solution for connected devices, DeviceTotal.

Based on the proprietary and advanced technology, this unique, centralized, and unbiased attack surface management SaaS solution gives you full visibility into all your devices while continuously predicting. More for information, please contact Sonia Awan, PR for DeviceTotal at soniaawanpr@gmail.com or visit: https://devicetotal.com/

