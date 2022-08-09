90s All-New Mickey Mouse Club Cast Members Reunite for Disney100 at 2nd Annual Be Great! Humanitarian Awards on 9-9-22

MMC Cast Members 2019 Reunion at Disney World

All-New MMC TV series cast members reunite to celebrate extraordinary humans and help nonprofits serving veterans, children with autism and young artists.

I am thrilled to come together again with my fellow MMC members...to honor and celebrate such an esteemed group of humanitarians. Celebrating humanity is what we are all about.” — Rhona Bennett, En Vogue

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the spirit of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary of creating a magical world for children, the cast members of Disney’s beloved All-New Mickey Mouse Club TV series celebrate extraordinary human beings who make this world a better place. On September 9th, the 90s MMC cast will be among the performers and special guests for the 2nd Annual Be Great! Humanitarian Awards taking place in the Grand Ballroom of the Anaheim Marriott Convention Center. Hosted by Create ImpactTM and presented by Veteran’s Disability Help, the not-for-profit event follows the D23 Expo opening day kick-off celebrations for the 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The event will benefit several organizations including Canine Companions, Ltd. - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving veterans with PTSD and children with autism, and Entertainment For Change - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit teaching young creatives how to use their voices for good and become Impact Artists™.

To date, MMC members announced to perform for this special event include En Vogue’s Rhona Bennett, Tony Lucca (NBC’s The Voice), Chasen Hampton (Hollywood Record’s The Party), Deedee Magno Hall (Steven Universe, Broadway's Miss Saigon, The Party), and Lindsey Alley, who will perform her hilarious one-woman show, "Blood, Sweat & Mouseketears." Special guests also include Hallmark Channel’s Nikki DeLoach, The Party’s Albert Fields, Mylin Brooks-Stoddard, Raquel Herring, Marc Worden, and David Kater.

The 2nd Annual Be Great! Humanitarian Awards will be hosted by Dr. Greg S. Reid (Author, Speaker & Founder of Secret Knock), and will honor and celebrate extraordinary individuals and organizations creating positive social impact solutions. Among the honorees are Cast Member Pantry’s Emily Lartigue, who has helped more than 10,000 Disney Cast Members facing hardships. Walter Hart, Jr., founder of Canine Companions, will also be spotlighted for his work in providing service dogs to veterans with PTSD and to children who struggle with the challenges of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The event will creatively mix a magical, experiential, and immersive celebration of humanity and feature a VIP Champagne Reception, Food & Drinks, Red Carpet Photo Ops and Interviews, Live Music, Presentations, the Awards Ceremony, and an After-party.

This awards event that brings together social impact, spectacle and recognition, marks one of several occasions over the past decade that MMC cast members have reunited to amplify the reach of a worthy cause. In 2020 during the height of the pandemic, 16 of the MMC members recorded and released a special MMC Christmas album, donating a portion of album proceeds to support COVID relief efforts of the Brave of Heart Fund and the critical health and welfare services of MusiCares. The following year, the MMC members of the 90s pop band, The PARTY, gave a special reunion concert in Orlando, FL to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary. The concert also helped raise awareness for the nonprofits Give Kids The World Village and Cast Member Pantry.

Rhona Bennett says about the upcoming event, “I am thrilled to be able to come together again with my fellow MMC members to raise money for the beneficiaries, and to honor and celebrate such an esteemed group of humanitarians. Celebrating humanity is what we are all about.”

General Admission, VIP Admission, and After-Party only tickets are now available for purchase at www.CreateImpact.org/begreat2022. The VIP Admission includes a private VIP Reception with celebrity guests featuring complimentary champagne, hors d'oeuvres, and photo ops with celebrity guests and reunited Mouseketeers on the red carpet. Club Impact™ members receive free General Admission and 50% off VIP Admission. Special discounts of 25% to 50% are also available for Veterans, First Responders, and Disney Cast Members.

More about the Be Great! Humanitarian Awards

Chosen from over 100 nominations, approximately twenty Humanitarians are chosen each year. 2021’s Inaugural Be Great! Awards event was held at Walt Disney World® Resort and honored Jeff Hoffman (Global Entrepreneur, Priceline.com, Ubid.com), Pamela Landwirth (CEO, Give Kids The World Village), and Kellen Jackley (Former Wish Kid and Current Child Ambassador, GKTW), among others.

About Create Impact™

Create Impact is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization (EIN 88-2893407). Founded by a coalition of humanitarians with over 20 years of nonprofit experience, its mission is to empower a global community of nonprofits and socially conscious entrepreneurs by providing critical business management services, helping amplify important calls to action, and by honoring philanthropic achievement as a tool for inspiring people to take more action in their own communities. To learn more about Create Impact, visit them online at: www.CreateImpact.org.

About Canine Companions, Ltd.

Founded by Walter Hart, Jr. in 2001, Canine Companions, Ltd is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to veterans with PTSD, and works with the veterans to empower them to engage with their local communities and give back to their fellow veterans. In 2021, Canine Companions began providing autistic children with service dogs trained to perform specific tasks that will enable the child to meet their full potential. To learn more about Canine Companions, Ltd, visit them online at: www.CanineCompanionsLtd.org.

About Be Great!

Be Great! is a social impact-based production company that spotlights individuals, events and organizations who are advancing humanity and empowering the planet. Be Great! produces a variety of awards, International community events, and media that inspires people to be great! To learn more about Be Great!, visit them online at www.BeGreatShow.com or on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or YouTube.

