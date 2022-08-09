Broadcast icon Wink Martindale to debut 'The Elvis Presley Story' on KWXY Music Radio on Aug 14

Wink Martindale and Elvis Presley share a moment onstage during 'Top Ten Dance Hour' in 1954.

'The Elvis Presley Story' broadcast and livestream features rare interviews and insights on The King from those in his close inner-circle

I’m so fortunate to have witnessed American music history and I am thrilled to be able to share ‘The Elvis Presley Story’ with a new and worldwide audience.” — Wink Martindale

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Aug. 14 and again on Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. PST both days in honor of the 45-year anniversary of Elvis Aaron Presley’s death on Aug. 16, 1977, KWXY Music Radio out of Palm Springs, CA is set to broadcast and livestream “The Elvis Presley Story” featuring broadcast legend Wink Martindale. The 14-hour program - created by Martindale who was one of Elvis’s long-time friends - features rare content and interviews with Presley and others from his inner-circle.Martindale’s “The Elvis Presley Story” explores the career of the world’s most iconic entertainer through insightful and engaging interviews from those that knew him best. Martindale says it is the most comprehensive story on Elvis ever produced.Martindale was a close friend of Presley’s. Martindale says he became a big fan after listening to the first airing of Presley’s single ‘That’s Alright Mama’ on July 8, 1954 after listening to it from inside the station - WHBQ in Memphis where he worked at the time. Shortly thereafter, Martindale had Elvis on his TV show ‘Top Ten Dance Hour’ which would become The King’s very first television appearance.“The world of music and entertainment has changed so much since the night Elvis Presley’s ‘That’s Alright Mama’ was first played on the radio,” Martindale said. “I was there in the station that night, and that’s when I first met Elvis. He and I became great friends and we remained friends until the day he passed.”“I’m so fortunate to have witnessed American music history,” he said. “And I am thrilled to be able to share ‘The Elvis Presley Story’ with a new and worldwide audience.”Martindale first aired parts of “The Elvis Presley Story” immediately after Presley’s passing in 1977 during a nationwide radio tribute special in his honor.KWXY Music Radio 101.9 FM and 1340 AM from the Coachella Valley in Palm Springs, CA. will stream to the world from KWXY.com.About KWXY Music RadioLouie Comella’s IVOX RADIO LLC purchased KWXY Music Radio in 2021. KWXY on-air service at 101.9FM, 92.3FM & 1340 AM signals, along with online live-streaming programming on KWXY.com, reaches over 250,000 global listeners each week from the historic broadcast studios on Dinah Shore Drive in Cathedral City, CA. KWXY Music Radio hosts uniquely diverse programming spanning genres and decades, with personalities that include musicians, media icons, and broadcast legends. There are no set playlists allowing presenters the freedom to curate music and broadcast truly independent content. Regular programming includes Wink Martindale’s The Wink Martindale Show, along with rockabilly artist The Reverend Horton Heat, concert promoter Tom Ingram, punk singer Keith "Monkey" Warren of The Adicts, American music historian Eddie Trunk, music personality John Tesh along with remastered broadcasts of The Wolfman Jack Show amongst others.About Wink MartindaleWinston Conrad "Wink" Martindale is an American disc jockey, radio personality, game show host, and television producer. He began his broadcasting career in radio in 1952 and is known as the most successful game show host in the world and one of the first inductees into the American TV Game Show Hall of Fame in Las Vegas. Over the last 70 years, Martindale has produced numerous radio and TV programs and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to entertainment. Martindale is the only person alive that was present in the studio at WBHQ the night Elvis Presley’s music was released to the world and is responsible for giving Presley his first TV appearance. Martindale is on the radio 6 days a week on KWXY Music Radio Palm Springs hosting the award-winning History of Rock -n- Roll heard in over 175 countries, and The Wink Martindale Show.###

Wink Martindale on the Elvis Movie and his 14-hour national radio special 'The Elvis Presley Story