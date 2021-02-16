Ely Film Festival to take place virtually March 12-14, showcase projects filmed in the Great Basin
Second annual film festival features the world premiere of Dutch Marich's 'Horror in the High Desert' along with a virtual tour of Ely's Nevada Northern RailwayELY, NEVADA , UNITED STATES , February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second annual Ely Film Festival (March 12-14, 2021) will take attendees on a virtual tour of eastern Nevada through motion picture projects which feature works that were filmed in the majestic Great Basin. Along with a short film contest and interactive panel discussions, this year's event will include the world premiere of writer, director Dutch Marich's most recent project, 'Horror in the High Desert,' on Saturday, March 13. The Ely Film Festival has partnered with Cya Live, a transformative streaming platform to allow for this year's dynamic virtual format.
This year's film festival kicks off on Friday, March 12 with a virtual cocktail party followed by a presentation from the producers of the television show, ‘Spirit of Nevada,’ which showcases the team's recent adventures throughout the White Pine County area. Saturday, March 13 will start with the EFF Short Film Contest Showcase, followed by a director’s discussion panel with ‘Poderosa Victoria’ 2020 director Raul Ramon, Maxime Giroux writer and director of ‘The Great Darkened Days’ 2018 and Ruth, Nevada-native Dutch Marich (‘Reaptown’ 2020, ‘Infernum’ 2019). The world premiere of Marich's ‘Horror in the High Desert’ will follow the panel on Saturday night. On Sunday, March 14 attendees can take a tour of the Nevada Northern Railway followed by Nevada film expert Robin Holabird’s presentation on the history and impact of film in the Silver State. A second encore screening of 'Horror in the High Desert' will also take place on Sunday afternoon.
General admission tickets to the virtual event are on sale for $25. A First 100 VIP Pass is also available for those who would like to contribute to the ongoing success of the annual event. First 100 pass holders will also receive a commemorative mug and a special invite to a TBD live event in the fall 2021. Tickets are available at (https://www.elyfilmfestival.com). Space is limited.
About Cya Inc.
Cya Inc. (https://www.cya.live) provides fast, secure and interactive streaming technology that is transforming the way we watch and communicate online. Cya Inc.’s proprietary platform, Cya Live, is the world's first interactive multi-way live events platform, allowing producers and creators to broadcast media and content while engaging with audiences live and in real time. Cya Live also facilitates experiential viewing by letting audience members interact face-to-face with each other, their friends and family, or with featured celebrities and special guest stars—all while sharing and engaging with streamed live content. For more information, please contact press@cya.live.
About the Ely Film Festival
The Ely Film Festival founded in 2020 is a celebration of Nevada's rich film history showcasing quality film projects featuring Ely, Nevada and its surrounding area through this annual festival held in March. The event seeks to inspire business and travel to the Great Basin area while it enlightens attendees about the creative and technical aspects of film and video production while also raising awareness of regional locations, props and resources for future filmmakers to use in films, music videos, advertising and print media. For more please visit www.elyfilmfestival.com.
