Labfront Selected for 500 Global Accelerator Taiwan with TTA 2022

Labfront is one of 20 startups selected to participate in this prestigious accelerator program organized by 500 Global and TTA.

BOSTON, MA, U.S.A., August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Labfront was just unveiled as one of 20 promising startups selected for the 500 Global Accelerator Taiwan with TTA 2022. This program’s batch includes companies from different countries including Taiwan and Singapore. Labfront joins a community of 2,600 startups.

Organized by 500 Global, a leading U.S.-based venture capital firm in partnership with TTA, a deep tech startup ecosystem-building program, the program is designed to equip early-stage tech startups with the tools and skills for rapid growth and capital attraction.

Labfront is a global startup that offers health researchers a code-free digital biomarker collection and analytics platform to usher in a new era of data-rich research. Through the 500 Global Accelerator Taiwan with TTA, Labfront hopes to grow its impact in the healthcare sector.

"500 Global is known as one of the top programs and strongest startup communities in the world,” said Labfront CEO Chris Peng, “With the support of 500 Global’s team, Labfront will be accelerating growth and eyeing global expansion.”

500 Global has run more than 80 growth and accelerator programs for over 3,000 startups worldwide. The eight-week accelerator program, which received nearly 200 applications in this latest cohort, offers startups curated workshops and masterclasses, tailored mentorship, and networking events to help them scale regionally and globally.

Labfront CEO Chris Peng will present to an audience of key industry and other ecosystem stakeholders at Demo Day, tentatively scheduled for October 28th, 2022.



About Labfront

Labfront is a global startup specializing in health data analytics. It is currently disrupting academic health research through its code-free digital biomarker collection and analytics platform. With the recent explosion of sensors in the scientific community, Labfront is helping health researchers process the overwhelming amount of complex data and transition to the data-rich future.

For more information, visit www.labfront.com

About 500 Global

500 Global is a venture capital firm with more than $2.8B in assets under management that invests early in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments and corporations on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems so startups can thrive. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 2,600 companies operating in 81 countries. Our portfolio includes 51 companies valued at over $1 billion and 140+ companies valued at over $100 million. Our 140+ plus team members are located in more than 20 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world’s leading technology companies.

About TTA

Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) is a deep tech startup ecosystem building program bringing academic/R&D talents, startups, accelerators, corporate and investors under one roof.

Located in Taipei Arena with 3,000+ m2 co-working and event space specifically designed for tech innovation, Taiwan Tech Arena aims to cultivate deep technology entrepreneurship, foster commercialization of innovation, and build a vibrant cross-border deep tech startup ecosystem.