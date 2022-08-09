Chagrin Documentary Film Fest Announces Selected Films for 2022
13th Annual Festival to feature 91 compelling documentaries from 32 countries.
We are honored to be celebrating talented documentary filmmakers and the remarkable stories they have created in person and online this year.”CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Chagrin Documentary Film Festival will run in-person from Oct. 5 - 9. The nationwide viewing platform “CDFF on Demand” will be available from Oct. 9 - 16. Ohio Humanities has joined CDFF as presenting sponsor as part of their focus on documentary storytelling.
— Executive Director Mary Ann Ponce
CDFF will screen films and host events at walkable venues around the charming Village of Chagrin Falls – including “CDFF Live on Main” at Chagrin Falls Township Hall, Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, Chagrin Falls Intermediate School Theater, The United Methodist Church of Chagrin Falls, South Franklin Circle and “Films by the Falls” in Riverside Park.
“We are honored to be celebrating talented documentary filmmakers and the remarkable stories they have created in person and online this year,” said Executive Director Mary Ann Ponce, who founded the festival in honor of her late son, David, an aspiring filmmaker, who lost his battle with cancer in 2006 at the age of 20.
CDFF has been a regular -- appearing eight consecutive years -- on MovieMaker Magazine’s “Top 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee” list.
The festival will celebrate Ohio Documentarians on Oct. 6 with a glittering red carpet gala and special screening of Cleveland-based Transition Studios’ latest film "The Killing of Sister Dorothy, In Her Own Words", directed by emerging Ohio storytellers Jack, Andrew and Matthew Arehart.
2022 Accepted Film Categories:
Emerging filmmakers:
"A Crack In The Mountain" directed by Alastair Evans; "Emerald Paradise - Fly-Fishing in the Soča Valley" directed by Laurens Bubendorfer; "The Fearless 11" directed by Ashley E. Gibson; "Lovely Jackson" directed by Matt Waldeck; "Oyate" directed by Brandon Jackson, Emil Benjamin; "The Time of the Fireflies" directed by Matteo Robert Morales, Mattis Appelqvist Dalton; "Unspoken" directed by Stephanie Calabrese.
Human Spirit Documentaries:
"44 Lights: Music from Ground Zero" directed by Barbara Blackburn Tuttle; "The Art of Grieving" directed by Preston Zeller; "Hold Me Right" directed by Danijela Steinfeld; "Honk" directed by Cheryl Allison; "Jack Has a Plan" directed by Bradley Berman; "Of Medicine and Miracles" directed by Ross Kauffman; "My Sister Liv" directed by Alan Hicks; "Ricochet" directed by Jeff Adachi, Chihiro Wimbush; "Song For Hope" directed by Chris Haigh.
International Documentaries:
"Back in Berlin" directed by Bobby Lax; "Cats of Malta" directed by Sarah Jayne Portelli; "Children of the Enemy" directed by Gorki Glaser-Müller; "Citizen of Moria" directed by Jawad Mir, Ahmad Ebrahimi; "Dead Sea Guardians" directed by Yoav Kleinman, Ido Glass; "Game Changers" directed by Noam Sobovitz; "Myanmar Diaries" directed by The Myanmar Film Collective; "Nincs Parancs / No command!" directed by Péter Szalay; "The Other Fellow" directed by Matthew Bauer.
U.S. Documentaries:
"Butterfly in the Sky" directed by Bradford Thomason, Brett Whitcomb; "Ink & Linda" directed by Stuart C. Paul; "Into Flight Once More" directed by Adrienne Hall; "The Long Rider" directed by Sean Cisterna; "Men Who Buy Sex" directed by Rich Jackson; "Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters" directed by Kevin Konrad Hanna, Jim Demonakos; "Musher" directed by Anuradha Rana, Laurie Little; "One Driver One Mic" directed by Krishnan Vasudevan; "One Pint at a Time" directed by Aaron Hosé; "The Pez Outlaw" directed by Amy Bandlien Storkel, Bryan Storkel; "We Said No! No! : A Story of Civil Disobedience" directed by Brian Tadashi Maeda; "Why We Walk" directed by Eric Bishop.
Ohio Focus:
"The Erie Situation" directed by David J. Ruck; "History of Cleveland Chinatown-An Oral History" directed by Johnny Wu; "The House Next Door" directed by John P. Vourlis; "The Killing of Sister Dorothy, In Her Own Words" directed by Jack, Andrew and Matthew Arehart; "Meandering Thru" directed by Kevin Morrissey.
Spotlight Documentaries:
"Calendar Girls" directed by Maria Loohufvud, Love Martinsen; "Entangled" directed by David Abel, Andy Laub; "Mama Bears" directed by Daresha Kyi; "Retrograde" directed by Matthew Heineman (Nat Geo); "Subject" directed by Camilla Hall, Jennifer Tiexiera; "The Territory" directed by Alex Pritz.
Local Documentaries:
"American Dinner" directed by Dale E. Omori; "American Heartbreak" directed by Dale Omori, Harlan Spector; "Art Finds a Way" directed by Stephen Burks; ArtWork directed by Jimmy Gall; "Creating Community Through Wine: The CLE Urban Winery Story" directed by Carl Kriss; "Fishing For Trash" directed by Devin Cathcart; "From Mopping the Floors to Making the Cakes, The Story of Archie's Hough Bakeries" directed by Angelo Merendino; "Olympic Oaks, Continuing Jesse Owens' Legacy" directed by Josh Lawhorn; "Running Home - The Run4Water Story" directed by Scott Leighton; "The Superior Pho of Cleveland" directed by Rocky Nguyen.
Student Documentaries:
"Avoesis" directed by Mykhailo Bogdanov; "Common Grounds?" directed by Raed Truett Gilliam; "Dream of Clean Water" directed by Nathan Kuczmarski; "Lizzi: Deeper than Water" directed by Gabriel Burch; "Looking for Johnson Grass" directed by Jeremy Schwochow; "Safe Haven" directed by Faith Marsh; "The Two Foundation" directed by Elise Sullivan; "We are Suns" directed by Sam Carleton Spencer.
Short Documentaries:
"54 Miles to Home" directed by Claire Haughey; "Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices for a Plantation Prison" directed by Cinque Northern; "Beyond Homeless: Finding Hope" directed by Sean Sciavolin; "Daniel & Nate" directed by Lauren Cater; "Everestman" directed by Binod Adhikari; "The Flagmakers" directed by Cynthia Wade, Sharon Liese; "Ha Nii Tokxw: Our Food Table" directed by Farhan Umedaly; "Hinomaru: Homecoming of a Flag" directed by George Pritchard; "Kambana" directed by Samuel Pastor; "The Invisible Monster" directed by Guillermo Fesser Perez de Petinto, Javier Fesser Perez de Petinto; "Janwaar" directed by Danny Schmidt; "Lalito 10" directed by Jordan Matthew Horowitz; "The Last Last Hike" directed by Céline François; "Lydia Emily's Last Mural" directed by Christoph Johannes Superstar Green; "Made of Light" directed by Yannick Jamey; "Moon Shot" directed by Jason Cooper, "Jay Armitage; Mr. Ashley Lived Here" directed by Hannah Timmons; "Pheasants of Detroit" directed by Diane Cheklich, Diane Weiss; "Podlasie. The Edge Of The Worlds" directed by Katarzyna Lazzeri; "Pony Boys" directed by Eric Stange; "The Prospector" directed by Michelle Aguilar; "Reviving Rivers" directed by Christopher J Carter, Raleigh E Latham; "Rocks 4 Sale!" directed by David Dibble; "Second Shot" directed by Andrew Michael Ellis; "unrest" directed by Mohamad Sadeq Esmaeeli.
Brenda Jackson
Chagrin Documentary Film Festival
+1 330-524-1052
media@chagrinfilmfest.org
2022 Festival Highlight Trailer