Tickets on Sale for 12th Annual Chagrin Documentary Film Festival
Five-day event features captivating films, special events and moreCHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets for the upcoming 12th annual Chagrin Documentary Film Fest are now available. This year’s hybrid festival will be held October 5 -10.
Three in-person screening venues will screen 68 films during the festival’s five-day run. CDFF Live on Main, a broadcast studio located in Chagrin Falls Township Hall, will host in-person and recorded interviews, as well as panel discussions. Free “Films by the Falls” short films in Riverside Park will highlight the in-person experience for festival goers. .
97 documentaries from 38 countries will be available via “CDFF On Demand” to be streamed in the comfort of your home.
More than 40 filmmakers are expected to attend the festival to interact with festival attendees, and share insights about their films.
Individual tickets for in-person films are just $12. CDFF On Demand films are $10 each.
Tickets and passes are available for purchase online, or at the Festival office, 3 N. Franklin St., in Chagrin Falls, each weekday or by calling 440-247-1591.
During the Festival, tickets may be purchased at the Chagrin Valley Little Theater box office from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm each day.
For those who want the full CDFF experience, membership packages are available as well.
About the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival
The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival is a program of Fevered Dreams Productions, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to enabling talented filmmakers to tell their unique stories. All donations are tax deductible as provided by law.
Founded in 2010 to honor the filmmaking spirit of Chagrin Falls High School Alumnus David Ponce, the Festival is designed to create a family-friendly and educational environment with the backdrop of beautiful Chagrin Falls. In 2020, The Festival audience exceeded 37,000 online viewers, demonstrating Northeast Ohio’s compelling interest in the individual voices of documentary filmmakers
To learn more about the Festival, become a Festival member, or volunteer, visit www.chagrinfilmfest.org, call the Festival office at 440-247-1591 or look for us on Facebook and Twitter.
For more information or media credentials, CONTACT: Brenda Jackson at media@chagrinfilmfest.org or at 330-524-1052.
