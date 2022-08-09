Exceleras and Calque Form Strategic Partnership

Creator of Trade-In Mortgage will use Exceleras workflow to sell real estate it buys.

After reviewing a number of solutions that promised to give our team full control of our process, we chose Exceleras for its flexible and intuitive platform and cost-effective business model.” — Peter Kallodaychsak, Calque Head of Operations

GLENCOE, IL, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceleras, a provider of software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition, has formed a strategic partnership with Calque, the developers of the innovative, new Trade-In Mortgage solution. Calque will leverage Exceleras software to manage the disposition of real estate added into its portfolio, using the Exceleras workflow and national network real estate agents to find and engage local agents.

“This is an exciting partnership for Exceleras because it demonstrates that the capabilities built into our software provide value beyond the REO disposition process,” said Tom Simon, Exceleras CEO. “The homes that Calque acquires as part of its innovative iBuyer program are not distressed properties. These are great listing opportunities for the agents in our network.”

The Calque solution allows any home buyer to close on their new home before they sell their existing home. While there are other home purchase platforms that appear similar, Calque doesn’t act as a real estate agent for either buyer or seller and shares no direct involvement (and no conflict of interest) when it comes to pricing the home for purchase or sale. At this time, the Calque solution is available in a number of markets, including Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Florida, Arizona, Tennessee, and California, but is expected to be available nationwide in 2023.

Exceleras provides a number of software products including DispoSolutions for Real Estate Owned (REO) disposition, the ValueSolutions collateral valuation management software and the ClearView Offer Management platform. The company’s tools have traditionally been used by default servicers, asset managers and REO agents, but add value in a range of applications. In addition, real estate investors across the country use the company’s real estate search engine to find properties to buy.

“After reviewing a number of solutions that promised to give our team full control of our process when we have to purchase a house, we chose Exceleras for its flexible and intuitive platform and cost-effective business model,” said Peter Kallodaychsak, Calque Head of Operations. “By giving the investors who use Exceleras software access to our portfolio of properties we’ll get better execution on every deal and the agents in the Exceleras network will profit from every sale.”

For more information about joining the Exceleras REO Agent network, visit https://portal.exceleras.com/clientlogins/DST/default.aspx.

About Calque

Launched in 2021, Calque partners with established lenders to empower homeowners to use the equity in their current home to buy their next home. The Trade-In Mortgage™ from Calque is an innovative mortgage product that simplifies and streamlines the homebuying process, allowing homeowners to submit attractive, non-contingent offers as good as cash on a new property, buy and move into their new home before they sell their existing one, and make repairs and stage their old home for sale after they have moved out. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.

About Exceleras

Mortgage Servicers and the REO Agents and Vendors who serve them need software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition. Exceleras provides software that cost effectively adapts to their unique needs and seamlessly blends into their existing work environments, without requiring them to learn a new language or change their process. Exceleras provides complete workflow management tools for all phases of property management, from initial default through final disposition, including a national network of REO Agents, Appraisers, Attorneys and Asset Managers. Find out more at http://www.exceleras.com.