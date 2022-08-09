PennDOT Accepting Applications for Winter Maintenance Program

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is now accepting applications for our Winter Maintenance Program. PennDOT offers many opportunities for those interested in temporary employment. Joining our team as a temporary employee has the potential for permanent employment with PennDOT.

Our Winter Maintenance Program runs from September to April and has openings for:

For more information or to apply visit www.employment.pa.gov

Questions regarding positions or application process, can be directed to the county office:

Fayette County-724.439.7470

Greene County-724.627.6131

Washington County-724.223.4480

Westmoreland County-724.832.5387

Permanent CDL operator and mechanic positions are also available. Please visit our website to learn more.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

