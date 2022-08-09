Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,087 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Accepting Applications for Winter Maintenance Program

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is now accepting applications for our Winter Maintenance Program.  PennDOT offers many opportunities for those interested in temporary employment.  Joining our team as a temporary employee has the potential for permanent employment with PennDOT.   

Our Winter Maintenance Program runs from September to April and has openings for:    

For more information or to apply visit www.employment.pa.gov 

Questions regarding positions or application process, can be directed to the county office:  

  • Fayette County-724.439.7470 

  • Greene County-724.627.6131 

  • Washington County-724.223.4480 

  • Westmoreland County-724.832.5387 

Permanent CDL operator and mechanic positions are also available.  Please visit our website to learn more. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # # 

You just read:

PennDOT Accepting Applications for Winter Maintenance Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.