Stamp issue “Macanese Gastronomy” available for sale from 15th August

MACAU, August 9 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau originally scheduled the issuance of the new stamp theme “Macanese Gastronomy” on 20th July 2022. Due to the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia, the sale of the philatelic products and hand-back service (cancellation date will be the issue date: 20th July 2022) will be postponed to 15th August 2022, while the issue date will remain unchanged. Mailing service of the above issue will not be available.

Macanese Gastronomy is a fusion cuisine, based on Portuguese cuisine, and a blend of ingredients, spices and cooking methods from China, Africa, India, Japan, Malaysia and South Asian countries.

Macanese cuisine was born after the settlement of the Portuguese in Macao in the mid-16th century, followed by people of different ethnicities from Africa, India, Japan, Malaysia and South Asian countries.

Macanese Gastronomy reflects Macao’s unique culinary culture, and it was inscribed on the National List of Representative Items of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of China in 2021, highlighting its role as one of Macao’s tourism assets.

This issue includes a set of four stamps and one souvenir sheet. The images illustrate five culinary delights selected from the Macanese Cuisine Database, including: Minchi (Stir-fried Minced Meat), Porco Balichão Tamarindo (Pork Stew), Tacho (Assorted Meat Stew), Porco Bafassá (Braised and Roasted Pork) and Bolo Menino (Almond and Coconut Cake).

The above issue will be available for sale at the General Post Office (9:00a.m. to 5:30p.m.). The philatelic products are as follows:

200,000 stamps with the face value of 2.50 patacas

200,000 stamps with the face value of 4.00 patacas

200,000 stamps with the face value of 4.50 patacas

200,000 stamps with the face value of 6.00 patacas

200,000 souvenir sheets with the face value of 14.00 patacas

3,000 FDC @ 6.00 patacas

3,000 FDC/SS @ 6.00 patacas

4,000 information brochures @ 7.00 patacas

3,000 sets of 4 postcards @12.00 patacas

The selling price for one set of four stamps is 17.00 patacas, the first day cover with stamps (FDC) is 23.00 patacas, the first day cover with souvenir sheet (FDC/SS) is 20.00 patacas, the information brochure with stamps is 24.00 patacas, the information brochure with souvenir sheet is 21.00 patacas and the maximum cards (set of 4) is 29.00 patacas.

The stamp designer of this issue is Mr. Victor Hugo Marreiros, and the text of the information brochure is written by the Macanese Association.

