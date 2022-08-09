115,801 samples collected yesterday among persons in key areas and target worker populations; all results are negative

MACAU, August 9 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that with regard to the NAT drive for persons in key areas and target worker populations, a total of 115,801 samples have been collected yesterday (8 August), all results are negative.

The Response and Coordination Centre reminds that, any person who failed to conduct one rapid antigen self-test and declare the result yesterday (8 August), would be assigned a yellow health code. Those who receive a yellow health code for this reason must complete a supplementary test today (9 August) and declare the result to restore a green health code. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, the concerned individual should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) and report the result through the Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance; relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zones, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the information of “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.