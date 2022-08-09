cloudIT Announces Partnership with Versa Networks to Deliver Industry-Leading SASE to Growing Client Base
EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix, AZ, August 9, 2022. cloudIT, LLC, recognized year after year as one of the highest performing and innovative Managed Service Providers in the U.S., today announced they are a Versa ACE Partner and will offer Versa Networks solutions.
cloudIT’s new partner Versa was recognized by Dell’Oro Group, as the SASE market leader with 84% market share in unified category in 2021. Integrated SASE implements SASE networking and security as an single unified platform and is expected to outpace disaggregated SASE, with a five-year CAGR of 56 percent, compared to 15 percent for disaggregated SASE. The SASE market has over 35 vendors, with the top 11 representing 80 percent of the market by revenue.
The cybersecurity landscape is evolving faster than ever before, with hybrid and permanent work at home employees becoming the norm since 2020. Versa launched its Versa ACE (Accelerate, Captivate, Engage) Partner Program in 2021 to enable partners to capitalize on the rapid growth in SASE. The combined platforms of cloudIT and Versa deliver the best secure access deployments for cloudIT clients. The combined security solution provides a seamless integration between the client and cloudIT’s network, in a manner that is reliable, secure, and simple.
According to market research provided by Dell’Oro Group, organizations realize that legacy networks and security architectures are inadequate and cannot provide the necessary security and performance in a user and application environment that has become highly distributed, interactive, and mobile across the Internet. 1Q 2022 Dell’Oro reports total SASE networking and security revenue approached $1.5B and experienced over 30 percent Y/Y growth over 1Q 2021.
The attack surface for enterprises has expanded as activities of the growing work-from-anywhere (WFA) workforce now rely on online collaboration tools, remote access, and use of applications outside of a secure perimeter.
“The partnership with cloudIT is built on a common understanding that security plays a critical role in keeping enterprises connected, productive and enabled so they can deliver quality services to their customer base,” said John Atchison, Head of Global Channel Marketing with Versa. “Versa is delighted to partner with cloudIT. Versa SASE will play a key role in providing secure Internet access to cloudIT clients’ enterprise sites, home offices, and on-the-go users, all without compromising performance or end-user experience.”
Upon evaluating the top security vendors, cloudIT chose Versa as they are unique among SASE vendors, providing an end-to-end solution that both simplifies and secures the modern network. Versa SASE, based on VOS™, delivers a broad set of capabilities via the cloud and on-premises for building agile and secure enterprise networks, as well as highly efficient managed service offerings.
As cloudIT CEO Vince Kent describes, "In order to better protect our clients, it's imperative we offer them the best security technology. Versa SASE is the clear choice when it comes to supporting clients disparate work forces"
Kent added “cloudIT’s vision is closely aligned with that of Versa. Both organizations recognize the increased likelihood of cyberattacks, and both are aimed at aggressively addressing the primary operational challenges facing our mutual client base each day. This includes the cybersecurity risk of a data breach, as well as protecting against the continuously growing attack surface due to the evolving workplace, branch sites, cloud applications, remote working and unmanaged devices.”
About cloudIT
cloudIT is the first technology service provider of its kind, combining world-class solutions from six different service categories: Managed IT services, tailored cloud infrastructure solutions, voice and unified communications, managed cyber security, creative design as a service, as well as value added reselling and integration of technology equipment.
About Versa Networks
Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry-leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.
Jay Henningfeld, CMO
