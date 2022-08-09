Buggyra announces the partnership with P1 Racing and Promotions Ltd
The Buggyra Organisation proudly announces the opening of the strategic partnership with P1 Racing and Promotions Ltd.TALLINN, ESTONIA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P1 Racing and Promotions Ltd will be responsible for the brand communication and business development across the Commonwealth territories.
Mr. Edward B Hagan ( CEO) : “ I am proud to say we have established this valuable partnership. BUGGYRA is a global brand with the more than 50 years of great achievements that are not just strictly restricted to the race track. We would like to bring our deep knowledge and expertise of 25 years working at the highest echelons of Motorsport, to become part of the Buggyra “Adventure Story“.
Our company P1 in becoming the strategic partner of Aliyyah & Yasmeen Koloc, 2 young talented growing stars in the global motorsport arena, is extremely excited at this prospect. DAKARS Sistaz and #equality #respect #diversity project are close to our hearts and we will be dedicated in our effort to celebrate with them their global success”.
Martin G.N. KOLOC ( Principal of the BUGYRA Organisation ): “ I do strongly believe that our joint effort will reinforce our success on the road ahead, during these turbulent Economic/Political times”.
#EQUALITY #RESPECT #DIVERSITY PROGRAM
The Equality & Diversity Program is designed to support talented young drivers through the Buggyra Academy program, mainly in Europe and the Middle East.
The program’s immediate targets are:
- Raise awareness for #EQUALITY #RESPECT #DIVERSITY in motorsports by supporting fitting campaigns and public speaking opportunities
- Identify young and talented racers from unusual backgrounds to become successful in motorsports who will benefit from Buggyra’s extensive racing expertise, technical know-how, network of key stakeholders in the industry and personal development tools
- Enter a number of GT races and the 24-Hour Series in 2022 with selected drivers
- Enter the 2023 Dakar Rally with Aliyyah and Yasmeen Koloc, who will become, at just 18, the youngest twin sisters of African descent to participate in this iconic event
- Enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024 with a team mainly composed of racers and staff of African descent
https://equality-respect-diversity.com
About the Dakar Sistaz >>> #DAKAR2023
Competing for Buggyra ZM Racing, eighteen-year-old twin sisters Aliyyah and Yasmeen Koloc are 2 very promising professional Racecar drivers. After successful tennis careers that had to be curtailed due to injury, they took up motorsport in the year 2019. They have already raced a Mercedes AMG GT3 and GT4, an F4 and have tested an electric formula car. In December 2021, they participated with Buggyra ZM Racing in their first rally at Baja Hail in the Can-Am category and their big dream to participate in the Dakar Rally 2023 has now become a reality, when they will enter as the youngest ever entrants in this Historic Rally Raid. For the remainder of 2022, ALIYYAH will be competing in the EuroNascar Series as well as joining her sister YASMEEN, in the Middle East Championship for Cross Country Bajas and some selected races of the GT3 and GT4 Endurance Cup.
About Buggyra Racing
A team with 53 years of Racing heritage and amongst the world-leading racing structures and technology developers with their own Technology Centers in Dubai (UAE), the Czech Republic, France and Spain. Buggyra ZM Racing started to gain racing success in TRUCK RACING with 11 European championship titles, three Chinese championships, and one Indian championship.
In 2014, the team entered cross-country rallying with Tatra trucks. This was followed by an entry into the T3 category, and won the famous Dakar 2021. The team also counts for SIX WORLD SPEED RECORDS amongst its roster of achievements.
Currently, Buggyra Racing competes in Formula and GT series in addition to truck racing and cross-country rallying.
In 2019, Buggyra Racing also founded the Buggyra Academy which aims to find and develop young and talented drivers. The Buggyra Academy works together with some highly experienced drivers like David Vršecky, Jarek Janis, Adam Lacko, who are mentoring young talents Aliyyah Koloc, Yasmeen Koloc, Téo Calvet, Raphael Sousa, Nicolas Lacko and many more.
About P1 Racing and Promotions Ltd.
Established in December 1997 when Eddie Hagan was still an aspiring single seater racer, racing in Formula Ford, Vauxhall Junior previously and subsequently testing Formula Renault, the Company has grown into a leading-edge Consultancy working in the field of Formula 1, Motorsport, Classic cars and Football.
In this age of an increased spotlight on issues of diversity, we aim to bring new and fresh innovations to enable not just a few, but many drivers and personnel that are genuinely talented, to the forefront of the amazing world of International Motorsport. »
