Jury finds Ivan Kriger guilty of insurance fraud in Spokane County Superior Court

August 1, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A Spokane man was recently found guilty of insurance fraud after his case went to trial in Spokane County Superior Court.  

Ivan Kriger (also known as Evaun Syrah Solomon), of Spokane, Wash., was recently convicted of insurance fraud for a case investigated by Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU). The jury in Spokane County found Kriger guilty of attempted first degree theft and filing a fraudulent insurance claim. Kriger was also ordered to serve 10 days in jail, six months in community custody and pay $800 in court fees. 

According to CIU's investigation, Kriger filed a claim with Grange Insurance stating that a pipe had burst in a house he was renovating and caused $18,886.50 worth of damage. Grange investigated and found that the house had been declared a nuisance property by the City of Spokane and had previously been boarded up. All the damages were pre-existing Kriger’s purchase of the property and could not have been caused by a burst pipe since the water had been shut off by the Spokane Water Department prior to the supposed loss. Grange insurance denied the water claim and referred it over to CIU, as required by state law.

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with the Washington State Patrol and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it to Kreidler’s investigators. 

