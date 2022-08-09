Digital Hands Releases Signature Multi-Source Threat Intelligence Harbinger
Harbinger automates threat intelligence collection to speed detection, streamline investigations, and increase security analyst effectiveness with actionable information at their fingertips.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Digital Hands has officially released its own Threat Intelligence platform- Harbinger. The Harbinger platform, created by Digital Hands development and security teams, collects and curates cyber threat intelligence from reliable sources, enriches it with additional context, eliminates duplicate entries, and removes false positives using sophisticated proprietary algorithms.
— Jason Allen, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Hands
Threat Intelligence data feeds are aggregated from a variety of highly reliable sources, such as government, open-source, premium, and operational investigations, to understand the threats that matter right now. Harbinger automates threat data collection from a vast number of sources to deliver actionable threat intelligence at scale.
"Harbinger automates threat intelligence collection to speed detection, streamline investigations and increase analyst effectiveness. Harbinger integrates high-quality threat intelligence into all areas of our security framework, so our analysts always have actionable information at their fingertips." -Jason Allen, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Hands.
Harbinger Threat Intelligence is seamlessly ingested into CyGuard Maestro™ which is the centerpiece of Digital Hands’ composable security model. With nearly limitless automation possibilities, CyGuard Maestro™ powers all Digital Hands CyGuard® solutions as a unified security fabric. The combination of Harbinger and CyGuard Maestro™ also enables our new Proactive Threat Blocking Solution to provide automated prevention capability at machine speed.
“With the ever-changing and growing threat landscape, it is imperative for our Security Operations Center to have a trustworthy and reliable threat intelligence framework. With Harbinger, we are able to quickly and with high confidence, attribute a true positive event to a threat actor or technique allowing us to take action and inform our customers very quickly.” – Dewayne Alford , Vice President of Security Operations.
Threat intelligence is the key to understanding threats and actioning them immediately. Harbinger provides high-value Threat Intelligence to all CyGuard® Services so that Digital Hands can Get There First™ for customers in an environment where compliance alone is no guarantee of protection.
About Digital Hands
Digital Hands is a globally trusted, five-time TSIA award-winning, Top 50 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) focused on delivering 24x7x365 security operations and services to protect our customers from cyber threats in a world where compliance alone is no guarantee of protection. Our philosophy is to Get There First™ - every time, and we do. That is why organizations with some of the most sensitive data of all such as hospitals, financial institutions, law firms, and government agencies- continue to give Digital Hands an industry-leading CSAT of 98% year after year after year. For more information regarding our services, solutions, and seamless customer journey, please visit https://www.digitalhands.com.
