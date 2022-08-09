Florida Boy Band Releases New Hit Single & Music Video To Rave Reviews

Drawing upon my experience with Backstreet Boys, N’Sync, Boyz II Men, and Jonas Brothers, No Lonely Hearts is poised to be the next mega hit group in the industry, they’ve just got the right stuff!”
— Willie Baker

ORLANDO, FL, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No Lonely Hearts (NLH) is America’s hottest new boy band, comprised of five young men that were hand selected during an intense, nationwide audition process. Ranging from the ages 17-20, Oliver, Brian, Dylan, Aidan and Alex spent the last year working with the very same team who helped create N’Sync and Backstreet Boys. The group’s choreographers, producers, coaches, trainers, and entire development team in Central Florida helped the group perfect their vocal and performance skills.

“Boy bands are back!” stated Willie Baker, a multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning music producer. “Drawing upon my experience with Backstreet Boys, N’Sync, Boyz II Men, and Jonas Brothers, No Lonely Hearts is poised to be the next mega hit group in the industry, they’ve just got the right stuff!” added Baker with a wink.

On July 22nd NLH released their latest song “Cruel Summer” and immediately gained airplay on SiriusXM’s HITBOUND Channel. Their music video on their YouTube page is gaining new views daily

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCW3o_I0Ygc

“Cruel Summer” was written by BSAMZ, the producer who has helped craft hits for Lady Gaga and other nationally acclaimed recording artists.

The group is planning a 42-city tour in fall 2022. The official dates and details for the tour will be announced soon!


For more information about No Lonely Hearts or KDS Platinum Records, contact Jim Reyes.
Jim@PopStarStudio.com or 407-253-6240.

Jim Reyes
KDS Platinum Records
+1 407-253-6240
Jim@PopStarNation.com

