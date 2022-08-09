Sports Bra Market Strategies |Size | Growth | Insight Driven Transformation 2022-2028

Focus on maintaining health and fitness, rising number of women participating in sports, and growing demand for comfortable bras are expected to drive growth.

The global sports bra market size is expected to reach USD XX billion in 2027 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.03% during the forecast period. Key factors such as increasing issues related to appearance, looks, and health, growing awareness about importance of exercise and sports activities, and increasing demand for classy sports bras due to high social media influence are expected to boost global market revenue growth over the forecast period.

A sports bra is a specially designed bra that helps in providing support to the breasts while performing physical exercises. Sports bras provide sturdiness, comfort, and support to breasts, minimize movement, wick away sweat, and reduce potential damage to chest ligaments. Many women are seen to use wear sports bras to reduce breast pain and physical discomfort caused due to breast movement during exercises. Moreover, various sports bras available in the market are full-coverage cups that offer maximum coverage with no cleavage show.

Increasing participation of women athletes in sports events, rising number of sports activities such as running, mountaineering, and yoga exercises among young women across the globe are few factors expected to boost global market growth going ahead. Nowadays, sports bras have become fashionable as many leading brands are focused on designing trendy, high fashion, breathable sports bras with different designs, colors, and shapes that can be worn on regular days too. Sports bras are rapidly gaining traction as several celebrities and social media influencers promote products from different brands. In addition, high usage of internet and e-commerce platforms, rising disposable income, and availability of various types of sports bras at specialty stores, supermarkets, and online platforms are expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

However, factors such as low adoption of certain sports bras due to high costs, availability of many counterfeit sports bras, and unawareness about benefits of wearing sports bras are expected to hamper overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

High Support Segment to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The high support segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising number of young women participating in sports events, running, yoga, mountaineering, cardio, and high-intensity training, availability of various types of high-support sports bras by leading brands and rising R&D investments are driving revenue growth of the segment.

E-commerce Segment to Account for Significant Revenue Share:

The e-commerce segment is expected to account for significant revenue share between 2022 and 2027. This can be attributed to increasing penetration of internet and e-commerce platforms, growing demand for stylish, comfortable, and durable sports brands, and availability of various sports bras in different colors, patterns, and types on different online stores at discounted rates.

Asia Pacific to Register Rapid Revenue Growth:

Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising number of women fitness enthusiasts across the region, growing awareness about using sports bras during exercise, growing penetration of e-commerce platforms, and increasing investments in developing more comfortable and trendy sports bras.

Sports Bra Market by Company:

• Nike

• Adidas

• HanesBrands

• Lulemelon Athletica

• Brooks Sports

• Under Armour

• Lorna Jane

• Decathlon

• Puma

• Gap

• Wacoal

• L Brands

• Anta

• Columbia Sportswear

• Fast Retailing

• Antia

• Asics

• VF

• Triumph

• New Balance

• Cosmo lady

• Aimer

• Lining

For the purpose of this report, Xcellent Insights has segmented the global sports bra market on the basis of type, application and Region:

Sports Bra Market Segment by Type:

• Light Support

• Medium Support

• High Support

Sports Bra Market Segment by Application:

• Specialty Store

• Supermarket

• E-commerce

Sports Bra Market Segment by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Taiwan

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Malaysia

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

