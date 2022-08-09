Adhyashakti Group, A Metal Scrap Company in India, Is Pleased To Announce The Launch Of Brand New Website
Metal Scrap Dealing Company In India Have Proudly Launched Its New Website. Dealing In Purchasing And Selling In All Kinds Of Metal Scrap Around The Globe.
In this digital era, the need to have a strong online presence is inevitable”RAJKOT, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhyashakti Group, a metal scrap dealer in India, is excited to announce its new website launch! Bearing an excellent user experience with informative content and images, and easy navigation, the new website showcases the perfect blend of beautiful design and seamless user experience.
“In this digital era, the need to have a strong online presence is inevitable”, states Chirag Shah, the director of Adhyashakti Group. “With our efforts to steer the company towards digital transformation, we invite the visitors and clients to explore our new website for Shree Adhyashakti Metals and Arihant Enterprise, both the companies a part of Adhyashakti Group.”
As a metal scrap company in Gujarat, Shree Adhyashakti Metals deals with buying and selling scrap metals of different kinds- copper, aluminium, iron, stainless steel, brass, and zinc. The website has been designed for a user-friendly experience with easy navigation and functionality, allowing the visitors to view what Shree Adhyashakti Metals offers as a company.
The website offers information about the company, its recycling process, and the products it deals in.
The easy navigation ensures smooth and uninterrupted browsing of the web pages.
Visitors can keep updated on the metal recycling industry trends via the latest blogs and resources.
Request for any query and inquiry is now made easier with the contact us page, making the process efficient and streamlined.
The dedicated products page allows the visitors to view the products the company deals in.
Visitors and existing customers can find all the relevant material around Adhyashakti Group, helpful blogs, and product information inclusive of new features and functionalities.
An aluminium recycling company, Arihant Enterprise is a part of Adhyashakti Group. We recycle aluminium to create high-quality products- wire rods, ingots, cubes, and notch bars for different industrial uses.
The modern website offers a clean and contemporary design, enriched functionality, and easy access to key information regarding our services.
The clear website design ensures a flawless customer journey and is accessible via all platforms, whether desktop browsers or mobile phones.
In addition to easy navigation, the website is regularly updated with the latest content pieces and blogs, providing insight into industry activities.
The products page offers complete information on products we manufacture- aluminium ingots, wire rods, notch bars, and cubes.
Overall designs and colour scheme reflects the brand identity and its core values.
Visitors can contact the company experts anytime through the contact page for queries.
The new website aligns well with the company's goal and vision to create a stronghold in the recycling industry through sustainable solutions.
ABOUT ADHYASHAKTI GROUP
A reliable metal scrap company in India, Adhyashakti Group, offers comprehensive metal recycling solutions to clients across the globe. Whether you want to buy or sell scrap or are looking for recycled aluminium for your business purposes, Adhyashakti Group offers the above-mentioned services under one roof.
Shree Adhyashakti Metals and Arihant Enterprise, the undertakings of the Adhyashakti Group, are working towards a cleaner, greener, and better future. Sustainable metal recycling and dealing are some of Adhyashakti Group's core services.
Equipped with well-knowledged professionals and the best machinery and equipment, Adhyshakti Group is doing its part to reduce, recycle and reuse metal scrap.
Chirag Shah
Adhyashakti Group
+91 96019 29148
info@adhyashaktigroup.com
