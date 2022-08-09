Leading UK Digital Health Company Acquires Revolutionary Medically Approved Diabetes App

Infohealth/Quin Logos Wearable health tech Mobile health tech

Infohealth Ltd, announces acquisition of Quin Technology’s patent pending, digital therapeutic application for independent self-management of type 1 diabetes

We’re moving ever closer towards a patient-led healthcare system. With wearable tech, trackers and measuring devices on phones, we have more ways to manage chronic illness, health, and wellbeing” — Rajive Patel