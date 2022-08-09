Five Gausium Robots Will be Displayed for the First Time at Intelligent Asia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium (alias “Gaussian Robotics”), a leading provider of smart autonomous cleaning and service bot solutions, will display 5 robotic products at the trade show Intelligent Asia on 24-27th August (TaiNEX 2, Booth Q508) in Taiwan. The portfolio consists of four autonomous floor cleaning robots and one autonomous delivery robot. This is the first time for the company to exhibit at a trade show in Taiwan, China.
Phantas is Gausium’s newly-launched robotic floor cleaner. It is a revolutionary “all-in-one” product that has been specifically designed for small and medium- sized commercial facilities, such as retail stores and offices. With Phantas Gausium has created a completely new and next-level intelligent cleaning robot that can deliver four cleaning modes, superior passability, fully autonomous mapping, deep-learning-based 3D perception as well as 400% efficiency improvement by autonomous spot cleaning.
Vacuum 40 Diffuser is an autonomous vacuuming robot carrying an atomization diffuser kit to contain and spread disinfectants or essential oils. It boasts a strong suction motor of 24 kPa and superb adaptability, working perfectly on varying flooring types, be it a hard surface, a low pile carpet or a high pile carpet. With the ingenious innovation of a dual-purpose atomizing diffuser kit, Vacuum 40 Diffuser has become the first commercial cleaning robot in the industry that incorporates the function of scenting. It adds value to facilities like hotels where scents help to create an appealing ambience.
Scrubber 50 Pro is an AI-powered robotic floor scrubber as well as Gausium’s best-selling model. Deep-learning algorithms are integrated within a sensor fusion of 2D LiDAR, 3D and RGB cameras, which grant the robot high-accuracy environmental perception and the ability to make advanced operation decisions according to the real-time situation. Like Phantas, Scrubber 50 Pro also features the groundbreaking Auto Spot Cleaning. It is also equipped with a built-in water recycling filtration system, Scrubber 50 Pro also reduces around 80% freshwater usage.
Scrubber 75 is a heavy-duty robotic floor scrubber. It is equipped with 20+ sensors all around the machine body that guarantees superb environmental perception and smart obstacle avoidance. With a 750mm scrubbing width and a 75L clean water tank, the robot is an ideal choice for large-area cleaning missions. Agility is not compromised by its size — Scrubber 75 features superior maneuverability with an innovative front-mounted brush head, an ergonomic steering wheel and stand-on pedal.
Delivery X1 Pro is the latest pro version autonomous delivery robot of Gausium. It is designed to provide cost-effective smart delivery solutions for the hospitality industry where labor shortage and increasing labor costs are of top challenges. X1 Pro can perform point-to-point autonomous delivery of food, beverage, or various cargos. It has advanced localization and environmental perception capabilities powered by Gausium’s industry-leading navigation technology and a cutting-edge sensor system. It also adopts advanced shock mitigation mechanisms to provide a stable, spill- proof delivery process. The trays of X1 Pro are equipped with weight sensors and LED indicator lights that perceive and signal the load status. When the load is emptied by the customer, the robot “knows” and automatically leaves for next tasks—no extra command is required from the customer side to inform the robot to leave.
About Intelligent Asia
Intelligent Asia is one of the leading industrial procurement platforms in Asia in terms of exhibition scale and number of brand exhibitors. It gathers exhibits from 9 major manufacturing sectors--Automation, Robots, Logistics, Cold Chain, 3D Printing, Molds & Dies, Laser, Fluid Power, and Smart Machinery--to highlight concepts of future factory.
Wilson Dong
Phantas is Gausium’s newly-launched robotic floor cleaner. It is a revolutionary “all-in-one” product that has been specifically designed for small and medium- sized commercial facilities, such as retail stores and offices. With Phantas Gausium has created a completely new and next-level intelligent cleaning robot that can deliver four cleaning modes, superior passability, fully autonomous mapping, deep-learning-based 3D perception as well as 400% efficiency improvement by autonomous spot cleaning.
Vacuum 40 Diffuser is an autonomous vacuuming robot carrying an atomization diffuser kit to contain and spread disinfectants or essential oils. It boasts a strong suction motor of 24 kPa and superb adaptability, working perfectly on varying flooring types, be it a hard surface, a low pile carpet or a high pile carpet. With the ingenious innovation of a dual-purpose atomizing diffuser kit, Vacuum 40 Diffuser has become the first commercial cleaning robot in the industry that incorporates the function of scenting. It adds value to facilities like hotels where scents help to create an appealing ambience.
Scrubber 50 Pro is an AI-powered robotic floor scrubber as well as Gausium’s best-selling model. Deep-learning algorithms are integrated within a sensor fusion of 2D LiDAR, 3D and RGB cameras, which grant the robot high-accuracy environmental perception and the ability to make advanced operation decisions according to the real-time situation. Like Phantas, Scrubber 50 Pro also features the groundbreaking Auto Spot Cleaning. It is also equipped with a built-in water recycling filtration system, Scrubber 50 Pro also reduces around 80% freshwater usage.
Scrubber 75 is a heavy-duty robotic floor scrubber. It is equipped with 20+ sensors all around the machine body that guarantees superb environmental perception and smart obstacle avoidance. With a 750mm scrubbing width and a 75L clean water tank, the robot is an ideal choice for large-area cleaning missions. Agility is not compromised by its size — Scrubber 75 features superior maneuverability with an innovative front-mounted brush head, an ergonomic steering wheel and stand-on pedal.
Delivery X1 Pro is the latest pro version autonomous delivery robot of Gausium. It is designed to provide cost-effective smart delivery solutions for the hospitality industry where labor shortage and increasing labor costs are of top challenges. X1 Pro can perform point-to-point autonomous delivery of food, beverage, or various cargos. It has advanced localization and environmental perception capabilities powered by Gausium’s industry-leading navigation technology and a cutting-edge sensor system. It also adopts advanced shock mitigation mechanisms to provide a stable, spill- proof delivery process. The trays of X1 Pro are equipped with weight sensors and LED indicator lights that perceive and signal the load status. When the load is emptied by the customer, the robot “knows” and automatically leaves for next tasks—no extra command is required from the customer side to inform the robot to leave.
About Intelligent Asia
Intelligent Asia is one of the leading industrial procurement platforms in Asia in terms of exhibition scale and number of brand exhibitors. It gathers exhibits from 9 major manufacturing sectors--Automation, Robots, Logistics, Cold Chain, 3D Printing, Molds & Dies, Laser, Fluid Power, and Smart Machinery--to highlight concepts of future factory.
Wilson Dong
Gausium
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other