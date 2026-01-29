Gausium and mR Mobile Robots Help Coca-Cola to Automate Warehouse Cleaning at German Facility

Gausium Beetle robot performing cleaning at the CoCa-Cola Knetzgau warehouse Gausium Scrubber 75 performing floor scrubbing at the CoCa-Cola Knetzgau warehouse

Gausium cleaning robots deliver consistent, high-standard cleanliness while enabling workforce optimization for global beverage leader Coca-Cola.

KNETZGAU, GERMANY, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gausium, a global leader in AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions, has recently announced a successful deployment of its Scrubber 75 and Beetle cleaning robots at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) Deutschland GmbH’s warehouse facility in Knetzgau, Germany. Implemented in partnership with mR Mobile Robots GmbH, this project highlights Gausium’s expanding presence in the food and beverage industry and its commitment to helping global brands maintain world-class hygiene standards.Gausium’s autonomous cleaning robots were selected to address CCEP’s dual challenges of maintaining exceptionally high hygiene standards while managing rising cleaning costs and industry-wide labor shortages. The approximately 2,000-square-meter warehouse operates on a demanding 24/6 shift model with significant forklift traffic, requiring a cleaning solution that could work autonomously without disrupting logistics operations.The deployment features two complementary Gausium products. The Gausium Scrubber 75 is a powerful autonomous floor scrubber designed for large-scale environments, featuring a 750mm cleaning width, intelligent path planning, and robust obstacle avoidance for efficient deep cleaning across expansive warehouse floors. The Gausium Beetle is an agile robotic sweeper with a compact design that enables navigation through tight spaces and complex layouts, using advanced multi-sensor fusion technology to deliver thorough coverage in areas beyond the reach of larger machines.The Gausium robots now operate autonomously during off-peak hours, including weekends and outside regular working hours, allowing CCEP to maintain impeccable cleanliness without disrupting daily logistics operations. The implementation has delivered measurable benefits, including consistently high cleaning standards meeting stringent food and beverage industry hygiene requirements, optimized workforce allocation, resource savings, and support for sustainable operations.“The level of tidiness could be maintained at a very high standard because the robots operate automatically on weekends and outside of working hours,” said Christoph Kober, Junior Logistics Specialist Supply Chain at CCEP. “The most positive aspects were the easy installation in the warehouse and, of course, the cleaning performance of the machine.”Gausium collaborated with mR Mobile Robots GmbH, a leading integrator of autonomous robotic solutions in Germany, to deliver the project. The straightforward installation process and seamless communication throughout the implementation have established a strong foundation for expanded collaboration.“We were able to reduce the workload on employees, save resources, and support sustainable intralogistics process optimization,” said Roland Mastalerz, Head of Business Unit – Service Robotics at mR Mobile Robots GmbH. “During testing, the biggest challenge was mixed traffic with forklifts. Due to the high throughput volumes, operations are very busy, so the systems had to be adapted and equipped with additional warning lights. Further testing will continue to examine how the collaboration between autonomous robots and employees in vehicles can be improved and risks minimized.”Building on this successful deployment, Gausium and mR Mobile Robots are in discussions with CCEP regarding additional automation opportunities, including potential expansion to other facilities. The goal is to establish a long-term partnership that integrates additional Gausium cleaning robots into CCEP’s daily operations across Germany.“This partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners demonstrates how Gausium’s autonomous cleaning technology helps global brands maintain the highest standards of cleanliness while addressing real operational challenges,” said Allen Zhang, Sr Business Director of Gausium EMEA. “We are proud to support CCEP’s commitment to excellence and look forward to expanding our collaboration.”About GausiumGausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 6,500 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services of Gausium include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives. For more information, visit www.gausium.com About mR Mobile Robots GmbHmR Mobile Robots GmbH is a leading integrator of autonomous robotic solutions in Germany, specializing in service robotics and intralogistics automation. With automated guided vehicles (AGV), autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and mobile Cobot Palletizing, the company covers automation needs for autonomous intralogistics in industrial environments. With their brand mROB.SYSTEMS, they focus on service robotics. For more information, visit www.mobile-robots.de / www.mROB.systems.

