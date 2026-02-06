Gausium's Omnie Cleaning Robots Land at Milan Airports Ahead of Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Gausium Omnie at the Milan Linate Airport Gausium Omnie at the Milan Malpensa Airport

Autonomous cleaning technology deployed at Malpensa and Linate airports to welcome athletes and visitors from around the world.

MILAN, ITALY, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gausium , a global leader in autonomous cleaning robotics, today announced the deployment of its flagship Omnie cleaning robots at Milan Malpensa Airport and Linate Airport in preparation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The robots, deployed in partnership with official Italian distributor Ing. O. Fiorentini SpA , are already in operation ensuring world-class cleanliness standards for the millions of athletes, officials, and spectators expected to pass through Italy's busiest airports during the Games.Introducing Omnie: The Next Generation of Autonomous CleaningOmnie represents the latest evolution of Gausium's multi-award-winning Scrubber 50 solution, which has earned widespread recognition for its outstanding performance in commercial cleaning applications worldwide. Building on the proven reliability and efficiency that made its predecessor an industry benchmark, Omnie takes autonomous floor care to new heights with a comprehensive suite of advanced features.Equipped with cutting-edge sensor fusion led by 3D LiDAR and AI-powered navigation, Omnie seamlessly adapts to dynamic, high-traffic environments—making it ideally suited for the demanding conditions of international airports. The robot's intelligent obstacle avoidance system allows it to operate safely alongside passengers, luggage carts, and airport personnel, while its enhanced cleaning mechanisms deliver superior results on a variety of floor surfaces.Omnie also features real-time monitoring and remote management capabilities, enabling facility managers to track cleaning progress, optimize routes, and ensure consistent performance around the clock.Ready for the World StageAs Milano Cortina 2026 approaches, Milan's airports are preparing to serve as the primary gateway for thousands of international visitors arriving to experience one of the world's most celebrated sporting events. The deployment of Omnie at both Malpensa and Linate airports ensures that travelers receive a spotless first impression of Italy from the moment they step off the plane.The Winter Olympics will bring an estimated influx of athletes from over 90 countries, along with coaches, media representatives, and hundreds of thousands of spectators. Maintaining impeccable hygiene standards across vast terminal spaces is essential—not only for visitor experience but also for health and safety. Gausium's autonomous cleaning technology addresses this challenge by delivering consistent, thorough cleaning coverage throughout the day and night."We are incredibly proud to have our Omnie robots operating at two of Italy's most important airports during such a prestigious international event," said Margarita Vargas, Sales Manager at Gausium. "This deployment is a testament to the reliability and performance of our autonomous cleaning technology in demanding, high-volume environments. As the world gathers in Italy for the Winter Olympics, Omnie will be working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure every visitor experiences the highest standards of cleanliness."A Strategic Partnership Combining Global Innovation and Italian ExcellenceThe successful deployment at Milan's airports is the result of a powerful collaboration between Gausium and its official Italian distributor, Ing. O. Fiorentini SpA—a company with over 45 years of leadership in the industrial cleaning sector. Founded in 1978, Fiorentini has grown to become one of Italy's and Europe's foremost manufacturers of professional cleaning equipment, renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-focused solutions.With a dynamic team dedicated to anticipating customer needs and a proven track record of engineering customized solutions for the most demanding cleaning applications, Fiorentini brings unparalleled expertise to the partnership.The company's ability to deliver tailored, niche-market solutions with professionalism and competence makes it the ideal partner to introduce Gausium's cutting-edge robotics technology to Italy's most high-profile venues."Partnering with Gausium allows us to combine our decades of Italian engineering excellence with the most advanced autonomous cleaning solutions available today," said Alessandro Fiorentini, President of Ing. O. Fiorentini SpA. "The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics represent a unique opportunity to showcase how global innovation and Italian craftsmanship come together to deliver outstanding results on the world stage."About GausiumGausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 6,500 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services of Gausium include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives.About Ing. O. Fiorentini SpASince 1978, Ing. O. Fiorentini SpA has designed and manufactured industrial cleaning machines, establishing itself as one of the leading companies in the Italian and European cleaning equipment sector. With over 45 years of experience, the company is driven by a young, dynamic team committed to constant product improvement and anticipating customer needs to deliver the best technical and commercial solutions. Fiorentini's comprehensive product range includes sweepers, industrial tractors, road sweepers, vacuum cleaners, floor cleaning machines, and professional carpet cleaners—offering solutions to satisfy every specific cleaning requirement. Recognized as a landmark in the cleaning sector, Ing. O. Fiorentini SpA continues to set the standard for superior quality equipment that exceeds customer expectations.

