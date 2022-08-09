St Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2004380

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/08/2022 at approximately 2332 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 northbound

TOWN: Swanton

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: mile marker 118.8

WEATHER: Rain Showers

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kayla Regimbal

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Latitude

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Severe

HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 08/08/2022 at approximately 2332 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash with operator ejection on Interstate 89 northbound near mile marker 118.8. Witnesses reported they were behind a vehicle when it hydroplaned then lost control before crashing. The witnesses stopped to render aid. Troopers arrived on scene and identified Kayla Regimbal (Age 21 of St Albans) as the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle. Regimbal sustained severe injuries due to the crash and was transported to Northwest Medical Center to be treated.

Regimbal provided statement that she was driving northbound when her car hydroplaned. Regimbal lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Regimbal crashed off the left shoulder into the embankment and surrounding trees. She was not wearing a seatbelt. At this time, she is expected to recover. VSP – St Albans was assisted by Missisquoi Valley Rescue, Swanton Fire Department, and Swanton Police Department.

Trooper Audrey Currier (220)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov