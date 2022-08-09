St Albans Barracks // Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2004380
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/08/2022 at approximately 2332 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 northbound
TOWN: Swanton
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: mile marker 118.8
WEATHER: Rain Showers
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kayla Regimbal
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Latitude
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Severe
HOSPITAL: Northwest Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/08/2022 at approximately 2332 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash with operator ejection on Interstate 89 northbound near mile marker 118.8. Witnesses reported they were behind a vehicle when it hydroplaned then lost control before crashing. The witnesses stopped to render aid. Troopers arrived on scene and identified Kayla Regimbal (Age 21 of St Albans) as the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle. Regimbal sustained severe injuries due to the crash and was transported to Northwest Medical Center to be treated.
Regimbal provided statement that she was driving northbound when her car hydroplaned. Regimbal lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Regimbal crashed off the left shoulder into the embankment and surrounding trees. She was not wearing a seatbelt. At this time, she is expected to recover. VSP – St Albans was assisted by Missisquoi Valley Rescue, Swanton Fire Department, and Swanton Police Department.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov