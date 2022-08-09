Veterans ASCEND receives $250,000 Wells Fargo Foundation Grant
Small Businesses seeking military talent may qualify for subsidized access to Veterans ASCENDSIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans ASCEND has received a $250,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. This grant will provide a subsidy to small businesses across the United States intentionally seeking to hire military talent - Veterans, Veteran Spouses, and Military Spouses. The subsidy will be put towards the annual subscription fee to Veterans ASCEND, an Artificial Intelligence-powered talent sourcing platform that connects employers directly with interview-ready military talent.
“Supporting the work of Veterans ASCEND reinforces Wells Fargo’s commitment to building an inclusive, sustainable economic recovery,” said Jenny Flores, head of small business growth philanthropy for Wells Fargo. “By opening up pathways to economic advancement, we can support veterans, small business owners and the broader community. Veterans ASCEND is tremendous tool for connecting small businesses to top talent and for accelerating the search to fill open positions.”
Veterans ASCEND is talent sourcing committed to diversity, equity and inclusivity. Veterans ASCEND removes the barriers and bias and delivers interview-ready candidates so a small business owner can succeed and grow their business. We elevate talent acquisition to amplify your competitive advantage. We transform experiences for candidates, recruiters and hiring managers with technology that enables them to create impactful moments. We generate value beyond typical talent acquisition and retention strategies with an adaptive, intelligent solution powered by data. From the beginning of Veterans ASCEND, Robyn Grable’s passion and dedication has driven her to develop a sourcing platform that is intentional and inclusive. She is revolutionizing how talent is sourced through the use of skills-matching, not resumes.
“The entire team at Veterans ASCEND is moved by the opportunity this grant provides to support small businesses, and military families,” says Robyn Grable, Founder and CEO. “We want to help every business build a successful talent strategy as an investment in their dream and an investment in our military families. This grant from Wells Fargo Foundation will enable us to have an even bigger impact.”
###
Veterans ASCEND is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform that is breaking the cycle of traditional exclusionary hiring practices through AI powered talent sourcing. With an intentional sourcing model, we match candidates by aligning skills, location and salary requirements with the needs of employers. This innovative way of connecting candidates with career opportunities removes the barriers and bias of resumes, while reducing the cost and improving the quality of hires. Veterans ASCEND was founded in 2018 by CEO, Robyn Grable, a Navy Veteran with over 30 years in human capital management. To learn more, visit https://veteransascend.com and to be considered for the subsidy, go to https://talentsascend.com/small-business-grant.
