NCRI-US Conference to Examine Tehran’s Nuclear Agenda on the 20th Anniversary of Natanz Revelation

Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the US Representative Office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, points to the secret nuclear sites which he revealed during a landmark press conference in Washington on August 14, 2002.

Distinguished national security and non-proliferation experts will speak and offer policy recommendations

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday August 17, 2022, the National Council of Resistance of Iran – U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US), will hold a conference on Iran on the 20th anniversary of its 2002 groundbreaking revelation of the secret Natanz nuclear site in Iran.

A distinguished array of national security and non-proliferation experts will address the current state of the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons program, Ebrahim Raisi's agenda and scorecard after one year in office, and options for an effective Iran policy.

THE REVELATION: On August 14, 2002, the main Iranian opposition movement, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) - relying on the detailed information obtained by the network of its principal member, the MEK, inside Iran - revealed the existence of a secret nuclear site in Natanz, central Iran. The revelation triggered the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections of the Iranian nuclear sites for the first time. Twenty years later, it is evident the nuclear program of Iran has always been a nuclear weapons project.

THE SIGNIFICANCE: The revelation of Natanz by the NCRI was groundbreaking, because:

- Led to the start of the IAEA monitoring of all exposed nuclear sites of Iran, which has continued to date.

- Shed light on the whole nuclear weapons program.

- Was followed up with several other revelations to provide a comprehensive picture of Tehran’s nuclear weapons program.

- Led to six UN Security Council resolutions on Iran.

- Helped save the world from the ability of the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism arming itself with a nuclear bomb, a potential disaster of colossal consequence.

- Showed the depth and breadth of the network of the Iranian Resistance inside Iran.

DATE: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 - Washington, DC

** For media inquiries, please contact media@ncrius.org

For other inquiries, please contact info@ncrius.org

