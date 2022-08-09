API-Driven App Architectures Has Big Security Impacts: Get the Guidance You Need on The Virtual CISO Podcast
The Virtual CISO Podcast by Pivot Point Security
If you’re concerned about API security, don’t miss this podcast with thought leader and technology innovator Rob Dickinson. ”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Application architectures aren’t about web servers and web browsers anymore. They’re increasingly being built on APIs, where the API call itself is the transaction that gets the work done and returns the result. In the old model, you had a “trusted” website that you controlled. Now code you didn’t write is directly calling databases, server-side middleware, etc. Kiss that control goodbye! And say hello to significant new application security concerns.
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
No surprise: as application development models keep morphing, so do the cyber attack surface. Momentum has been building to “shift security left” (i.e., earlier) in the software development lifecycle (SDLC). But now the whole architecture has changed (again)—and new attack vectors (e.g., user impersonation, user rights escalation) have emerged alongside traditional threats like code injections and protocol manipulations.
How can orgs best monitor security at the API level within their SDLC? It turns out to be a big data problem where individual API transactions need to be automatically scanned for known threat signatures.
To explain APIs, the new API economy and the emerging security challenges and solutions therein, Rob Dickinson, CTO at Resurface Labs, joined the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast. Hosting the show is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• What is this new API model and why has it supplanted the old web server/browser app dev model?
• What are the top new attack vectors associated with using APIs?
• How Resurface Labs’ “continuous API scanning” works (Hint: It’s an on-premises solution, not SaaS).
• The knock-on business benefits of securing APIs.
• Top use cases for Resurface Labs’ API security solution.
If you’re concerned about API security, don’t miss this podcast with thought leader and technology innovator Rob Dickinson.
To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+1 (732) 456-5618
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn