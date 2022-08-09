Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,044 in the last 365 days.

PLAINTIFF KLAYMAN SEEKS DOCUMENTS FROM PGA TOUR & JAY MONAHAN IN CONSUMER CLASS ACTION ANTITRUST SUIT IN PALM BEACH, FL

Evidence of Per Se Antitrust Violations to Kill LIV Golf Tour in Its Infancy

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Palm Beach, Florida, August 8, 2022). Today, Larry Klayman, Esq., the founder of both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch and currently the chairman and general counsel of Freedom Watch, and a former U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor who was on the trial team that broke up the AT&T monopoly during the Reagan administration, filed document requests on the PGA Tour and it’s Commissioner Jay Monahan in a case styled Klayman v. PGA Tour et. al 50-2022-CA-006587 (Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, Palm Beach County, Florida).

The consumer class action complaint and the document requests, which get to the heart of the alleged antitrust violations, can be viewed at www.freedomwatchusa.org and are also embedded below.

Klayman had this to say upon filing the document requests on the PGA Tour and Monahan:

“Our consumer class action, which has not yet received the coverage of the antitrust suit filed by the LIV Golf Tour, is equally powerful. A simple review of today’s document requests bears this out. And, the bottom line is this! The PGA Tour and its partner DP World Tour, and their co-conspirators, are in a heap of trouble and they know it. In effect, by attempting to monopolize, divide markets and implement a group boycott, all per se antitrust violations, these amateurs to the law are out of their league, pun intended. To this end, defendants are likely pay a heavy price by through divesture and huge monetary damage awards by a jury of their peers!”

For more information contact Asher Anderson at Asher.andersonfw@gmail.com

View the embedded website below to view the filed complaint and filed document requests on the PGA Tour and it’s Commissioner Jay Monahan in a case styled Klayman v. PGA Tour et. al 50-2022-CA-006587 (Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, Palm Beach County, Florida).

Larry Klayman
Freedom Watch, Inc.
+1 424-335-5646
email us here

You just read:

PLAINTIFF KLAYMAN SEEKS DOCUMENTS FROM PGA TOUR & JAY MONAHAN IN CONSUMER CLASS ACTION ANTITRUST SUIT IN PALM BEACH, FL

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.