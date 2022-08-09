PLAINTIFF KLAYMAN SEEKS DOCUMENTS FROM PGA TOUR & JAY MONAHAN IN CONSUMER CLASS ACTION ANTITRUST SUIT IN PALM BEACH, FL

Evidence of Per Se Antitrust Violations to Kill LIV Golf Tour in Its Infancy

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Palm Beach, Florida, August 8, 2022). Today, Larry Klayman, Esq., the founder of both Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch and currently the chairman and general counsel of Freedom Watch, and a former U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor who was on the trial team that broke up the AT&T monopoly during the Reagan administration, filed document requests on the PGA Tour and it’s Commissioner Jay Monahan in a case styled Klayman v. PGA Tour et. al 50-2022-CA-006587 (Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, Palm Beach County, Florida).

The consumer class action complaint and the document requests, which get to the heart of the alleged antitrust violations, can be viewed at www.freedomwatchusa.org and are also embedded below.

Klayman had this to say upon filing the document requests on the PGA Tour and Monahan:

“Our consumer class action, which has not yet received the coverage of the antitrust suit filed by the LIV Golf Tour, is equally powerful. A simple review of today’s document requests bears this out. And, the bottom line is this! The PGA Tour and its partner DP World Tour, and their co-conspirators, are in a heap of trouble and they know it. In effect, by attempting to monopolize, divide markets and implement a group boycott, all per se antitrust violations, these amateurs to the law are out of their league, pun intended. To this end, defendants are likely pay a heavy price by through divesture and huge monetary damage awards by a jury of their peers!”

For more information contact Asher Anderson at Asher.andersonfw@gmail.com

View the embedded website below to view the filed complaint and filed document requests on the PGA Tour and it’s Commissioner Jay Monahan in a case styled Klayman v. PGA Tour et. al 50-2022-CA-006587 (Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, Palm Beach County, Florida).