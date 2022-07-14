NBC'S GOLF CHANNEL, PGA TOUR & DP WORLD TOUR ALLEGED TO ILLEGALLY COLLUDE VS LIV & ITS PLAYERS

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Larry Klayman, Esq., Chairman and General Counsel of Freedom Watch, Inc., in his podcast, "Special Prosecutor with Larry Klayman", made the alleged factual and legal case that NBC's Golf Channel, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour are allegedly colluding in the restraint of trade to prevent competition from the new LIV Golf Tour and its players.

In addition, Mr. Klayman argues that NBC's Golf Channel has been allegedly and systematically defaming by implication the LIV players by accusing them of taking "blood money" from Saudi Arabia.

The case at issue is Klayman v. PGA Tour et. al, Case No. 50-2022-CA-006587 (15th Judicial Circuit) in Palm Beach County. The complaint is being amended to include NBC’s Golf Channel as a co-conspirator with the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and their heads Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley, respectively.

Apart from his podcast, Mr. Klayman also had this to say:

“During the lead-up to the British Open this week, NBC’s Golf Channel and it’s commentators and hosts have clearly shown that they are in co-hoots with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour in attempting to restrain trade and competition from the upstart LIV Tour. The commentary has been vicious and hateful toward the players who have signed up for the LIV Tour, as well as the Saudis.

Most revealing, until Golf Channel obviously felt threatened that a rival sports network might sign a deal with LIV and compete with it, Golf Channel never had any issue with the demonstrable hard fact that the PGA Tour and DP World Tour are themselves heavily financed by Saudi and Middle Eastern Arab money. As just one example, the DP World Tour ends it’s season with a tournament named “The Race to Dubai,” where the DP World Tour is based. The PGA Tour is the admitted joint venture partner of the DP World Tour!”

To view Freedom Watch's antitrust complaint against the PGA and DP World Tour, please visit www.freedomwatchUSA.org .