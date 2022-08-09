After Forbes Monaco also Bloomberg: everyone talks about iSwiss
The international site of news Bloomberg dedicated an entire article to the emerging Swiss company iSwiss, which has Christopher Aleo as CEO and president.
The key word is simplicity, online services such as apps are fine, but customers are looking for a personal relationship with their bank and cannot be managed by automated bots.”LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bloomberg is a multinational corporation active in the Mass Media sector based in New York with branches spread all over the world. Over the years this company has established itself on the global scene as a real point of reference for press, TV, radio, and publishing services. On the 24th of July 2022, an article dedicated to the rising Swiss society iSwiss was published on the website bloomberg.com/europe site, the European section of the American multinational corporation. The report described the organization of the company and its main functions. Particular attention was paid to the fact that iSwiss offers customers the opportunity to unify banking and insurance services in a single platform, thus being able to take advantage of all the benefits of the monetary services related to it.
— Aleo Christopher
Also in the article, a brief interview with the CEO of the Swiss bank Christopher Aleo was reported: «The key word is simplicity, online services such as apps are fine, but customers are looking for a personal relationship with their bank and cannot be managed by automated bots. That's why we combine online services with opening a network of boutiques where customers can go to perform inperson transactions such as depositing or withdrawing cash or discuss their needs with our managers».
Bloomberg has also talked about other interesting things regarding iSwiss such as, for example, the Insurtech service. It is a multilingual platform that allows users to insure almost any vehicle: from airplanes to cars, from real estate to credit. Insurtech, therefore, offers the possibility to track all the insurances in a simple but still very efficient way through a single service. After that, the online magazine analyzed the different approaches of iSwiss towards “non-performing loans”. The company, in fact, wants to offer its credit services also to people that are excluded for past credits.
We also remember that, only a short time ago, even the prestigious Forbes Monaco magazine had dedicated its cover to the CEO of iSwiss: Christopher Aleo. Now that Bloomberg has also shown attention to the Swiss bank, it can be said with certainty that its importance on the world scene is growing more and more and is becoming a concrete reality. Magazines and publishers with prestigious names such as Forbes and Bloomberg devote their attention to this company to reward its practicality and uniqueness. To directly consult the article written by Bloomberg about iSwiss, you can connect to the website using the following link:
