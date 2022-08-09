StoreAutomator Announces DEAR Systems Integration

NUTLEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoreAutomator, a customizable commerce management platform, today announced the availability of a new integration with DEAR Systems, the #1 rated cloud ERP software in the U.S. DEAR’s comprehensive solution helps retailers, manufacturers, and wholesalers manage their business from a centralized hub with modules for WMS, inventory management, POS, purchasing, accounting, manufacturing, and eCommerce.

“We are delighted to expand StoreAutomator’s capabilities by integrating with DEAR. We believe a great SaaS platform should be flexible to fit the needs of its users and provide the enterprise integrations and tools necessary to run their businesses efficiently,” said Gary G. Erkavun, Co-Founder and CEO at StoreAutomator.

This integration enables customers to have a seamless data flow between sales channels, warehouses, and fulfillment operations. With the two systems working together in real-time, customers experience a greater accuracy rate, prevent redundancy and increase revenues and profits.

StoreAutomator is a powerful multichannel commerce management platform architected to scale operations for brands, retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. StoreAutomator’s flexible solutions enable companies to streamline, automate and manage their entire eCommerce operations, including product data, listings, pricing, inventory, and orders across multiple channels and marketplaces.

For more information about StoreAutomator, visit www.storeautomator.com.