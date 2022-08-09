Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,630 in the last 365 days.

The World’s Leading All-Natural Weed Control

Harvard University Tests, Validates and Buys the Leading All-Natural Weed Control

Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University

Contact Organics Inc. ( https://contactorganics.com ) is the world leader in all-natural weed control, the best bioherbicide made 100% of natural ingredients.

Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD ( https://walterschindler.com/ ) is the Chairman of the International Advisory Board of Contact Organics Inc., thereby continuing his pioneering work in Transformation LLC (https://transformationholdings.com ) to pursue profitable sustainable strategies.

Harvard University has tested and validated that Contact Organics has developed a breakthrough innovation in non-toxic, environmentally friendly weed control by combining cutting-edge delivery technology and scientific research with natural ingredients. In addition to being effective broad spectrum contact herbicides, they are fully biodegradable, beneficial to soil microbiology and fertility, and do not allow weeds to develop resistance.

This weed control product has been independently validated as the number one superior offering versus all non-chemical herbicides currently on the market.

Dr. Schindler has recently created a new “fifth dimension” of consulting services and distribution with The Sustainable Foundation, LLC, which provides creative advisory support to all forms of sustainability, including advertising verticals, investment vehicles, empowering blockchain and artificial intelligence as well as adding editorial disciplines that stretch across all strategic forms of media platforms.

In past years, Dr. Schindler (https://walterschindler.com/) has been recognized as “Game Changer of the Year” by the London online magazine Lawyer International for the Legal 100 - 2020 awards. In addition, Dr. Schindler has received similar recognition by ACQ5 Magazine and Finance Monthly Magazine. The Lawyers International Legal 100 - 2020 Awards are given to 100 leading firms and individuals within their area of specialization, typically after review of over 100,000 submissions of third-party nominations.

Dr. Schindler added with emphasis: “I wish to acknowledge publicly with deep gratitude the encouragement of H.R.H The Princess Royal (Princess Anne), who held a private reception and dinner in my honor in November 2016 at St James Palace. She then stated her generous words ‘to encourage you’ when I asked her why she organized the event. And in 2017 she organized another special event at Marlborough House for leaders of the British Commonwealth and included me as her special guest. Selfless devotion to the future of a better world is the essence of nobility.”

Walter Leo Schindler
Transformation LLC
+1 (949) 923-1629
wschindler@transformationholdings.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The World’s Leading All-Natural Weed Control

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.