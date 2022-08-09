LUZwave Palm Desert Introduces Innovative Integrative Wellness to the Southern California Desert Area
Their team of practitioners believe in taking a holistic and preventative approach to helping patients achieve their health goals
Our goal is to combine the best in eastern traditional philosophy and western technology by providing an integrated solution in mind-body Wellness””PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUZwave Palm Desert and Liquid Gold Plasma combines the best in eastern traditional philosophy and western technology providing an integrated solution in mind-body Wellness. Their team of practitioners believe in taking a holistic and preventative approach to helping patients achieve their health goals and maintain active, fulfilling lives at every age. Their team believes in identifying and addressing the cause of illness, pain and other lifestyle and age-related conditions. They believe the human body has been blessed with the gift of innate intelligence, the ability to fight against viruses, infections, toxins, as well as to heal and repair itself. Their unique and systematic process will help to create the best possible environment for people to achieve the Quality of Life that they deserve.
— Jeffery Mark Gaal one of the founders of LUZwave Palm Desert
LUZwave Palm Desert and Liquid Gold Plasma offers the following services including but not limited to:
Live Blood Analysis, and microscopic nutrition which is the study of your blood, cells and plasma. They offer the opportunity to see how healthy these life liquids are and what is really going on inside their cell body and customize your healing strategy.
PhotoMedicine Therapy, also known as Photobiomodulation (PBM), incorporates Low-Level Light Therapies (LLLT) by applying red and near infra-red light to wounds, lesions, or subcutaneous injuries to support soft tissue healing, and reduce inflammation. PhotoMedicine Therapy also provides relief to acute and chronic pain, and aids in Youth Enhancement Therapy
Youth Enhancement Therapy, A novel and exciting dimension in Radio Frequency and MicroNeedling system that addresses textural changes, stimulate collagen and elastin production and remodeling. By adjusting the micro-needles, this medical device can deliver energy at various depths allowing us to tailor the treatment to each client's individual concern. All skin types and concerns will benefit from this treatment. HydroImpact System prepares the skin for needling while Cryo-Care cooling touch is part of the finishing steps. Very little to no down time depending on your skin type.
Weight Management, They have combined the ancient art of acupuncture with the cutting-edge technology of PhotoMedicine (PMT) to effectively support healthy and safe weight management.
The process incorporates the practice of auricular acupuncture through the application of the patented LUZwave Laser Pen to three acupuncture points in the ear.
Within a few minutes, an experienced technician will help stimulate and support a healthy Endocrine System / Metabolic Rate, Curb your cravings and GERD (gastroesophageal reflux) through the application of the LUZwave Laser Pen.
We also provide education clinics on the principles of cognitive behavioral therapy for a better understanding of "food versus metabolic rate" when addressing weight management.
Detoxification of heavy metals, free radicals, and other toxins is an integral part of overall health as well as weight management and essential aids in "resetting" the body as you introduce healthier eating and lifestyle habits.
Some benefits of detox include the elimination of toxins, digestive & metabolic support, reducing inflammation, healthy skin, strengthened immune system and improved mental and emotional health.
LUZwave Palm Desert and Liquid Gold Plasma offer several options for detox, including chelation therapy and detox through nutritional & herbal supplements.
• Liver Cleanse (herbal extracts)
• Chelation Therapy (detox of mineral build-up and heavy metals in the bloodstream)
• Metabolic Homeostasis (Use of PhotoMedicine realigns digestive health)
• Acu-Herbalism to treat obesity
Nutrition and Nutritional Supplements (Education & Counseling)
Benefits of Live Water
Quantum Movement and Education
According to Jeffery Mark Gaal one of the founders of LUZwave Palm Desert “Our goal is to combine the best in eastern traditional philosophy and western technology by providing an integrated solution in mind-body Wellness”
Jeffery Mark Gaal is a Quantum Practitioner and has been in the health and wellness and subtle energy community for over 3 decades. Jeffery brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the practice, helping to improve the quality of life to people through science, technology and nature. Jeffery states, we selected Palm Desert as a prime location that people travel to from around the world, to a destination where people can come relax at one of the many renown resorts, play golf at championship golf courses, enjoy the natural mineral spas as well as five-star dining, while rejuvenating their bodies at LUZwave Palm Desert and Liquid Gold Plasma assisting them to achieve optimal health.
LUZwave Palm Desert and Liquid Gold Plasma specialize in Youth Enhancement and offers multiple integrative therapies in one location that will support you to alleviate pain and manage your condition as well as rejuvenate people to be healthier, have more energy and to look and feel better.
For more information about LUZwave Palm Desert and Liquid Gold Plasma it’s products and services go to www.luzwavepalmdesert.com
Terry Warren
Global Communications Now
+1 949-743-4065
email us here