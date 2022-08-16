La Luz Scholarship for First-Gen Students Accepting Applications Until September 15th
The La Luz Scholarship is open to all first-gen students in the US, regardless of immigration status.
Albers-sponsored La Luz Scholarship is accepting applications from first-generation students, regardless of immigration status, until September 15th, 2022.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Albers School of Business and Economics and management consultancy Peña and Co. are partnering on the La Luz Scholarship, an annual initiative for first-generation college students in the US.
First-generation or first-gen students are students whose parents did not complete a four-year college or university degree. First-gens face unique challenges, among them navigating complicated college admissions and financial aid applications to adapting to an unfamiliar campus environment. Pew Research Center data shows that 70% of adults aged 22 to 59, who have at least one parent with a bachelor’s degree, have earned a bachelor’s degree themselves, compared to only 26% of first-gens.
Peña and Co., a Washington-based management consultancy with a first-gen mentoring network across 100 US campuses, designed the La Luz Scholarship for first-gens regardless of their immigration status. Founder and CEO Fabio Peña, an Albers MBA student, is a first-gen student himself. This year, the Albers School of Business and Economics is the program’s lead sponsor.
La Luz applications will be accepted until Thursday, September 15th, 2022 at the Peña and Co. website. The scholarship recipient will be announced on November 8th, 2022 which is National First-Generation College Student Day.
To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be:
• High school seniors, undergraduate, and graduate students located in the US.
• Planning to enroll full-time in an accredited community college, public/private university, or graduate school for the 2022-2023 school year.
Applicants must write an essay of 500 words or less, responding to the prompt: ‘How has being a first-generation college student impacted your academic journey? How will this scholarship support you financially?’
Applications close on September 15th, 2022, 11:59 p.m. PDT.
About the Albers School of Business and Economics
Located in the heart of Seattle, the Albers School of Business and Economics is one of the premier business schools in the Northwest United States. Small class sizes and low student-to-faculty ratios ensure that a student is never just a number. Students benefit from the school’s deep business connections through mentorships, internships, and employment opportunities. Finally, Albers is distinct for its 70+ year legacy in championing the responsibility of business to create a better society.
