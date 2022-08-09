Affected Families Issue a Letter to President Biden Asking for Emergency Response to Fentanyl Crisis
Grassroots fentanyl awareness organization representing affected families addresses President Biden about illicit fentanyl and National Security
The current rate of fentanyl deaths equals a 9-11 type event every two weeks. Yet we continue to wait for measurable action.”WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing Fentanyl has issued a letter to President Joseph Biden asking him to declare a National Emergency on the illicit fentanyl crisis in the United States.
— Facing Fentanyl
Affected families are urging the President to declare a National Emergency to the FENTANYL POISONING deaths plaguing our country. Swift action is necessary to combat the existential threat of illicit fentanyl flooding our country. Foreign Governments facilitating these precursor chemicals and the countries responsible for unlawful fentanyl distribution should be held accountable. Supply reduction is harm reduction and will save American lives. We are pleading with the President to act before countless more people die.
The poisoning of hundreds of thousands of Americans due to fentanyl deserves immediate action and a complete government response. Our letter urges the President to acknowledge that illicit fentanyl is a National Security and a Public Health crisis. The current rate of fentanyl deaths equals a 9-11 type event every two weeks. Yet we continue to wait for measurable action. We strongly believe the value of life in America diminishes each day this emergency fails to be addressed.
Affected families throughout the United States continue to warn the public about the emergent dangers of illicit fentanyl. Advocates for victims of illicit fentanyl poisoning have sounded the alarm and are pleading for a whole government response to address this deadly epidemic. As the death toll rises, advocates and affected family members are taking the initiative where our government fails to act during this national emergency. We are families determined to combat this issue. Without the address of the United States Government, we cannot fight the illicit fentanyl flooding into our country and prevent the mass destruction it is causing.
Illicit fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Cartels deliberately press fake pills to deceive and addict our most venerable population. Fentanyl is found in every type of street drug today. There are misconceptions that drug testing and fentanyl antidotes are always effective. The only sure way to protect yourself is never to take anything that is not prescribed to you and to only purchase from a legitimate pharmacy. Youth are dying from buying fentanyl on social media sites like Snapchat and e-commerce sites. In 2021, 77% of all teen deaths involved fentanyl. Fentanyl is highly addictive and often leaves little room for recovery. Illicit fentanyl is a drug like we have never seen before. More potent drugs are on the horizon, as difficult as that is to imagine. Our priority is to alert the American public about these dangers.
The letter to the President is open to the public on our website to sign in support of our efforts.
Our group is holding the first National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on August 21st, 2022. The day is established to remember the loved ones who died from illicit fentanyl poisoning and to acknowledge the devastation this drug brought to hundreds of thousands of affected family members and friends. Advocates and educators will use this day to raise awareness and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl. This coordinated day of response from fentanyl awareness organizations from around the country includes the participation of affected families who share their lived experiences as part of the effort to warn and inform the public, our youth, and the unsuspecting. Twenty-eight prevention events are planned across the nation. Event listing and a fentanyl toolkit are also available at facingfentanylnow.org
Andrea Thomas
Facing Fentanyl
andrea@voicesforawareness.com