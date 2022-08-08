Silver Alert Ina Jenkins- Gilbert PD

A Silver Alert is issued in Maricopa County by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Gilbert Police Department is looking for Ina Jenkins, an eighty-eight-year-old female. She is five feet, five inches tall, she weighs one hundred and forty-five pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on foot wearing a grey t-shirt with the word NASA on it. She is wearing red plaid pajama pants. She left the area of 6345 east Baseline road in Mesa Arizona. If you have contact with the Silver Alert, Please call 9 1 1.